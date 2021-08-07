Chelsea Clinton set to host covid forum tj

Chelsea Clinton, vice chairwoman of the Clinton Foundation, will host an online panel discussion at 2 p.m. Tuesday to promote covid-19 vaccinations.

Panelists for the event are Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Dr. Celine Grounder, a physician; and Donna Crawford, director of the Healthy Schools and Communities Program at the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Registration is necessary and can be done at the following link: https://bit.ly/3it6JC9.

Registrants will be provided with a "vaccine confidence tool kit" with tips for discussing vaccinations with others.