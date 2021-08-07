Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Archive Puzzles Obits Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
Covid news in brief

Chelsea Clinton set to host covid forum tj

Today at 4:07 a.m.

Chelsea Clinton, vice chairwoman of the Clinton Foundation, will host an online panel discussion at 2 p.m. Tuesday to promote covid-19 vaccinations.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Panelists for the event are Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Dr. Celine Grounder, a physician; and Donna Crawford, director of the Healthy Schools and Communities Program at the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Registration is necessary and can be done at the following link: https://bit.ly/3it6JC9.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Registrants will be provided with a "vaccine confidence tool kit" with tips for discussing vaccinations with others.

Print Headline: Chelsea Clinton set to host covid forum tj

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT