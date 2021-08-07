Church notes: Omni hosts Remembrance of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are no longer required for in-person services.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of ministerio a la vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes will be offered at the church beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and will be held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, contact the church office at 751-2040.

The annual "Blessing of Backpacks" will take place during worship Aug. 15. All children are invited to bring their school backpack to church that morning and receive a message and a special blessing to start the new year.

The church has resumed church van pickups for homebound members. If you need a ride, contact the church office.

Chancel Choir will begin rehearsals for the fall at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

Ladies' Small Group Zoom Fellowship is held at 7 a.m. each Wednesday.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Omni Center for Peace, Justice & Ecology in Fayetteville, 3274 N. Lee Ave., will resume its annual Remembrance of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at 7 p.m. Sunday. This year, participants will celebrate the new U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan will read the city's proclamation. Professor Art Hobson and Abel Tomlinson will speak, and Still on the Hill will play music. The event will take place outdoors, with masks and social distancing.

Information: 935-4422.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Membership Sunday on Aug. 8 with worship at 10 a.m. If you are interested in joining the church, call the church office to sign up to meet with a pastor.

Beginning Aug. 14, SOLOS, a group for widows and single women, resumes meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month in McKay Hall for coffee, cookies, and games. Call the church office to make a reservation.

Have you heard about our Prayer Shawl Ministry? This group meets the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. to knit prayer shawls and prayer squares and is always looking for more knitters. Join us for our next meeting Aug. 18. Experience is not required to join.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. All Sunday School children from grades 4 through 12 will meet in the Fellowship Hall with the adults for the summer. Grades 1-3 and preschool will continue to meet downstairs.

GriefShare classes will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 7.

Choir rehearsals are at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday and again Aug. 22 in the church front parking lot.

The Quilters will meet at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11. The Silver Needle Quilters meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 16. And the Prayer Shawl Makers meet at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Thank you for continuing to save your "Best Choice" labels for the pantry. They are able to redeem them and get items needed for the pantry.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Baptist Church in Bentonville, hosts its annual back-to-school clothing giveaway starting at 7 a.m. today at the Family Life Center, 200 S.W. A St. Clothing for children and adults will be available, and there are no restrictions on where you live or income. The giveaway usually wraps up about noon.

Information: 273-3379, fbcbentonville.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Service is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, with online service through Facebook and YouTube. Masks will be worn inside the church buildings.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, holds services Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes services at the church and online at Google Meet. Midweek Bible Study is at 7 p.m. each Wednesday on Google Meet.

The Women's Second Saturday Sack Lunch-Brunch Bible Study is 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at the church.

Services are available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are recommended, particularly if you have not been fully vaccinated. Guest preacher this Sunday is Kathy French, director of development at Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

The church is collecting school supplies for the Gravette School District. The supply list is available on the website, on the Worship tab under "Sunday Bulletins." Donations may be dropped off at the church office or in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, will meet Sunday at the home of Fran Levin, gathering at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation, followed at 11 a.m. by a topical discussion on "Science and God."

For directions, call, text or email Fran at franwl@cox.net or 640-1546.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

