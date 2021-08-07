City administrator denied Florida job

FORT SMITH -- City Administrator Carl Geffken is out of the running for city manager of Clearwater, Fla.

Geffken confirmed Friday morning that he was eliminated from a pool of 12 selected applicants for the job. Jennifer Piorrier, Clearwater's human resources director, said Monday that the City Council planned to narrow the applicants down to five this week.

Geffken was one of two remaining candidates for the job in June before he was unable to attend a dayslong in-person assessment for the job because of a family emergency; the Clearwater City Council then opted to restart its search.

He said the Clearwater job was a fit for him both personally and professionally, citing the proximity of family members and friends to the city and his experience in local government in different parts of the country.

Geffken has been Fort Smith's city administrator since 2016.