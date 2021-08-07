I knew him before I could even form words because our dads had been friends since their elementary school days. I hung out with David while we were still in diapers. Then we filled our fathers' shoes by becoming classmates and good friends, too.

There used to be a little store, the Corner Pantry, that was just down the street from our elementary school. It was in a small, dusty house and sold Cokes and candy--too much for schoolboys to pass up. During recess, we'd think the forbidden--someone ought to leave campus, run down to the Corner Pantry, and buy everyone that evil substance, that mortal sin in all Catholic schools: gum. We'd stand in our circle and say, who's up for it? Who will sneak off and grab us something good?

David always responded the same way: "I'll do it."

He'd say that nonchalantly, like it was no big deal. Was he crazy? What if the nuns caught him? But he was fast, so it made sense for him to go. He'd hop the fence, barely look for traffic, sprint to the Corner Pantry in his red shirt and navy-blue polyester slacks, then run back. We'd smack that gum like it was heaven-sent.

One time, I got the guts up to go with him. I followed him over the fence, down the road, into the Corner Pantry and right smack-dab into ... Sister Georgia. She was the principal. She turned and said, "Hello, boys." Those remain the most chilling two words I've ever heard.

She sentenced us to a long lecture and missed recesses, but I remember something Sister Georgia said in her office that day that caught my attention. She said--and I'm paraphrasing because of the terror sinking into my elementary school brain at the time--she said, "It's good for you that no man is the sum of his shortcomings. A man is the sum of the relationships he chooses to build." Then she added, ominously, "Choose wisely."

Even then, it was obvious what she meant. She meant that we're all going to make mistakes--we live in a wounded world, and we are all wounded people. But our relationships save us. They make us bigger than our wounds and make us immortal as those we love remember us.

David and I played junior high football together, playing as tough as our mascot's name: the Wabbits. We played powerhouses like the St. Theresa Cougars, the St. Pat's Spartans, and our nemesis: the Good Counsel Gophers. Catholic school mascot naming was hit-and-miss back then.

David was a stellar athlete--better than the rest of us. I remember one game in junior high when some punk Good Counsel Gopher caught a pass on the sideline and turned to run, and David was there in a flash. He leveled that kid. I mean, he knocked that kid so hard the crowd paused while dads fished in their pockets for dimes to call the ambulance. But David picked the boy up, patted him on the helmet, and said, "Good catch."

He did that again and again. He'd level some kid, pick him up, and say, "Nice run" or "You almost had it" or something like that. It got to the point where I once told him to stop doing that; they were the enemy. "Stop helping people up," I said. He didn't listen.

In high school, we sat together in a few classes, ate lunch together almost every day freshman year, and allowed our friendship to mellow. We had girlfriends and other friends to be with, which is natural and normal. But we knew one thing: On the day of the father/son Mass, the one where the dads take their sons to lunch afterwards for the absolute one off-campus lunch that Father Tribou would give us, we'd go together with our dads. And we did.

We went to the old Buster's restaurant. David's dad and my dad went on and on about their high school stories--girlfriends, cars, the whole nine yards. We paid attention to their really, really interesting stories. My dad lived out in the country and David's dad kept talking about how cold the floor was when they'd wake up in the morning. Like I said, very interesting stuff.

Anyway, we got back to school and walked in together. Even in our 18-year-old brains, we knew something special had taken place. We knew there is no bond greater than that of fathers and sons.

David suffered from a far too common disease, and it finally took him despite his best efforts to defeat it. His alcoholism caused him great pain, but he kept trying. Trying to be a good father and son, trying to be a good brother and friend.

A couple of weeks ago, we had the opportunity to say a belated farewell to David. Not a final farewell, just a temporary one. But he left us with some important lessons: If someone needs to step up, be the first to say "I'll do it"--even if it's just for gum. If someone gets knocked down, pick him up. Time after time, pick him up. Even if he's a Good Counsel Gopher.

Finally, know that the bond between father and son is one that never weakens, never disappears. Even if the father is not physically present.

You see, Sister Georgia was right. No man is the sum of his shortcomings. A man is the sum of the relationships he builds. David, imbued with imperfection tempered by innate goodness, was a master builder.

This knowledge gives us heart. This knowledge unfolds the truth in David, in each of us who try again and again.

Steve Straessle, whose column appears every other Saturday, is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle.