Ex-officer sentenced to jail, probation in sex-assault case

BENTONVILLE -- A former police officer was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10 years of state-supervised probation after admitting to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Harris, 49, of Pea Ridge pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sexual assault.

He was arrested Sept. 12, 2019, after Cave Springs police received a report from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

A 15-year-old girl said Harris touched her in an inappropriate way on at least four occasions, according to the probable cause affidavit. The first incident happened when she was 10 years old and the last was two years ago, according to the affidavit.

The girl said she was afraid of Harris and was trying to protect her family by remaining silent about the abuse, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren ordered Harris not to have any contact with the victim. The judge also ordered him not to have any unsupervised contact with minors.

Harris will be required to register as a sex offender and enroll in a sexual offender treatment program.

Harris worked as a police officer in several communities in the region, including Rogers from 2000 to 2005.