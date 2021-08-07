Feelings mixed on masking at schools

McDONOUGH, Ga. -- As Tussahaw Elementary opened this week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks and buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering covid-19 crisis was the presence of masks worn by students and teachers -- but not all of them.

Georgia, like most states, is leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require face coverings. And 43,000-student Henry County, like many districts worn out by months of conflict over masks, has decided not to insist on them.

Instead, they are "highly recommended."

Many parents in the suburb south of Atlanta expressed mixed feelings. Some kept their children home in disagreement, while others sent their youngsters to class with face coverings.

Shatavia Dorsey, the mother of a kindergartner and a fifth grader, said her children are going to wear their masks at school regardless of the rules.

"They're not vaccinated because they're too young, and I don't know if someone else is carrying it in," said Dorsey, who is doubtful about the school system's ability to maintain in-person instruction as infections rise.

With the delta variant spreading rapidly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have advised that everyone in schools wear masks in communities with substantial or high transmission.

Educators have had to contend with strong resistance to masks from some parents and political leaders. Some consider mask rules an intrusion on parents' authority to make decisions about their children's health.

California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington state intend to require masks for all students and teachers regardless of vaccination status. At the other end of the spectrum, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah have banned mask requirements in public schools.

Outbreaks that have hit schools at the very start of the year have added to calls for mask requirements.

In Marion, Ark., more than 800 students and staff members have been quarantined because of exposure since classes began last week in the 4,000-student district.

Marion Superintendent Glen Fenter urged lawmakers to overturn the state law banning masks, warning that a "full-blown crisis" could lie ahead. However, the legislators adjourned a special session Friday without taking any action.

From the beginning of the pandemic to the peak of infections in January, CDC data showed that children 15 and younger had the lowest infection rates. Now, though, school-age children have infection rates higher than adults 50 and older.

Henry County recorded 111 cases in children ages 5-17 in the two weeks ending July 28. Its per-capita rate is one of the highest in Georgia and higher than the nationwide figure.

Henry County Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said she believes schools have learned how to prevent transmission, citing intensified cleaning, air filtration and the use of hand sanitizer. The district also is offering its 6,000 employees $1,000 bonuses to get vaccinated.

"We are highly recommending that individuals opt for a mask as an added layer of prevention, but we also know so much more today than we did a year ago," said Davis, wearing an "I got vaccinated" sticker. "And what we know today is that schools are not catalysts for community spread."

At least 28 of Georgia's 180-plus school districts are requiring masks, encompassing more than 38% of the state's public school students.

At Tussahaw Elementary, more than 60% of students were wearing masks in four classrooms visited by a reporter Wednesday, though some had pulled them down. In only one room, where the teacher was also unmasked, were a majority of students without face coverings.

What parents at Tussahaw really wanted was some normalcy -- an end to trying to help children at home learn virtually, or cycling between in-person school and quarantine.

"We weathered the storm, but it's a lot better being back in the classroom," Bryant Thigpen said after dropping off his son for the first day of fifth grade. He said he thinks the school system should require masks -- "at least until the cases go down."

Daniel Denny sent both of his children to Tussahaw with masks but said masking should be up to parents.

"To each his own," he said. "You take care of your household how you choose."

Kimberly Vining, a parent of two middle-school students, strongly approved of the policy, saying it will make things much easier for children with asthma or anxiety about wearing masks.

"I have faith in God, and I'm not going to live in fear for a virus that has a 98% survival rate," she said.

FLORIDA SCHOOLS

Florida's Board of Education decided Friday to provide private-school vouchers to parents who say a public school district's mask-wearing requirements amount to harassment of their children.

The move to take private tuition costs from public-school funding created yet another flash point in the fight between local school boards and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over coronavirus safety measures in schools. He has long supported efforts to expand school privatization and says parents should be able to decide how to provide for their children's health and education.

DeSantis had ordered the state Education Department to come up with ways to pressure school districts against creating mask mandates and to punish them if they do. He said the rules could include withholding money from districts or other actions allowed under Florida law.

The board then invoked an existing law meant to protect children against bullying, adding "COVID-19 harassment" as a prohibited form of discrimination. It defined this as "any threatening, discriminatory, insulting, or dehumanizing verbal, written or physical conduct" that students suffer as a result of covid-19 protocols such as mask or testing requirements and isolation measures that "have the effect of substantially interfering with a student's educational performance."

"We're not going to hurt kids. We're not going to pull money that's going to hurt kids in any way," said board member Ben Gibson.

But he said the rule the board approved has the effect of law, and that if school districts don't comply, the board could hold up the transfer of state money.

"If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn't want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right," Gibson said.

In response to the governor's order, the Department of Health approved a rule saying students can wear masks, but school districts must allow parents to opt their children out of any local mandates.

So far, two Florida districts have decided to follow recommendations from the CDC and require masks when they restart classes next week, citing Florida's dramatic rise in infections.

More than a dozen Florida parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Miami federal court against DeSantis, the state Department of Education and some of the largest school districts, alleging that the ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. They say their disabled children will be unable to attend schools with unmasked classmates because they are at high risk of infection.

Florida leads the nation in covid-19 hospitalizations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

GETTING TOUGH

Across the U.S., governments and businesses are starting to shift from the carrot to the stick in an effort to boost vaccinations.

The effort comes as the Biden administration considers withholding federal funds from institutions to persuade them to mandate vaccinations -- just days after he called for state and local governments to give $100 to anyone newly vaccinated.

Federal health officials are also considering an update to vaccine authorizations soon that would allow Americans with weakened immune systems to get booster shots to protect them against the highly contagious delta variant.

After offering incentives ranging from free beer to scholarships and multimillion-dollar lotteries, officials are now boosting requirements or threatening consequences.

"We cannot lower our guard," said Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who issued vaccination requirements this week for government contractors, hotel guests and employees, and health facility workers, along with stiff penalties for violators. "There are vaccines for everyone. Vaccinations are the solution."

In Hawaii, where new daily reported cases rose 134% in the past week, according to a Washington Post tracker, Democratic Gov. David Ige on Thursday announced requirements for all state and county employees to disclose their vaccination status or take weekly tests. Employees who don't comply could be fired.

In Virginia, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he would require state employees to show proof of full vaccination or weekly negative tests, while Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all state employees who work in congregate settings, such as prisons and hospitals, must get vaccinated or wear face coverings and get tested.

California said that it would require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care workers to be fully vaccinated. Hospitals in Washington and other parts of the country are set to follow suit.

In the private sector, United Airlines said Friday that it would require all 67,000 of its U.S. employees to be vaccinated, becoming the first domestic airline to make it a condition of employment.

Companies including Facebook, Google, Tyson Foods, CNN and The Washington Post have all mandated that employees be vaccinated before returning to the office.

HIGH COURT CASE

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated -- the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate

The case is not the first time a coronavirus issue has been before the court. In rulings over the past year, the conservative-dominated court has largely backed religious groups that have challenged restrictions on indoor services during the pandemic.

In the current case, however, a three-judge federal appeals court panel, including two judges appointed by former President Donald Trump, was one of two lower courts to side with Indiana University and allow it to require vaccinations. The plan announced in May requires roughly 90,000 students and 40,000 employees on seven campuses to get covid-19 vaccinations for the fall semester.

Students who don't comply will have their registrations canceled, and workers who don't will lose their jobs. The policy does have religious and medical exemptions, but exempt students must be tested twice a week. The school announced this week that for now, everyone must wear a mask indoors while on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate is being challenged by eight students who argue in court papers filed Friday that they have "a constitutional right to bodily integrity, autonomy, and of medical treatment choice in the context of a vaccination mandate." They're asking for an injunction barring the university from enforcing the mandate. Seven of the students qualify for a religious exemption.

There is no deadline for the court to act, but the students are asking it to do so by next Friday.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Amy, Andrew DeMillo, Brendan Farrington, Adriana Gomez Licon, Freida Frisaro and Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press; and by Adela Suliman, Bryan Pietsch and Derek Hawkins of The Washington Post.

