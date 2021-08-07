Fires in Greece, Turkey send people fleeing

DROSOPIGI, Greece -- Thousands of people fled fires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.

Turkey's wildfires, described as the worst in decades, have swept through swaths of the southern coast for the past 10 days, killing eight people.

In Greece, firefighters were battling 56 wildfires, Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said. Evacuation orders were issued for dozens of villages on the mainland and the nearby island of Evia, as well as outlying settlements on the fringes of Athens where the fire burned forests and houses, heading for Lake Marathon, the capital's main water reservoir.

Shifting winds Friday afternoon caused the blazes outside Athens and Evia to repeatedly change direction, in some cases returning to threaten areas that had narrowly escaped destruction earlier this week.

"We continue our effort hour by hour to tackle the multiple fires we face today," Hardalias said. "Conditions are exceptionally dangerous."

Athens' main trauma hospital said a 38-year-old man died after a head injury from a falling utility pole in an area north of Athens affected by the fire.

On Evia, the coast guard mounted a major operation overnight Thursday and into Friday to evacuate hundreds of residents and vacationers by sea, using patrol vessels, fishing boats and other private vessels. A new evacuation order by sea was issued late Friday for the village of Limni, initially spared by the blaze, where residents were urged to head for the harbor to escape on a ferry boat.

"We're talking about the apocalypse, I don't know how to describe it," Sotiris Danikas, head of the coast guard in the town of Aidipsos on Evia, told state broadcaster ERT, describing the earlier sea evacuation.

The coast guard said 668 people had been taken off beaches in northeast Evia by early Friday afternoon after flames cut off all other means of escape.

A coast guard vessel rescued another 10 people trapped on a beach by another fire near the town of Gythio in the southern Peloponnese region.

Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the multiple fires burning through southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

In Italy, firefighters battling a wildfire in the province of Reggio Calabria found the bodies of a man and a woman in an olive grove. LaPresse news agency said they died of smoke inhalation.

Massive fires have been burning across Siberia in Russia's north for weeks, while hot, bone-dry, gusty weather has also fueled devastating wildfires in California.

Information for this article was contributed by Mehmet Guzel and Frances D'Emilio of The Associated Press.

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as volunteers hold the water hose during a wildfire in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

A dog sits inside a car as wildfire burns in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

A man throws water from a swimming pool as the fire approaches his house in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A house is on fire during a wildfire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A burnt hotel during a wildfire in Lalas village, near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP)

A burnt house in Kryoneri, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)