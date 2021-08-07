DEAR READERS: Yes, it's as hot as Hades, and you may look at your dog, in his fur coat, and feel for him. You might think, "Let's shave you down." But hold on. Only certain breeds of dogs should be shaved in the summer.

Many breeds have a double coat, and these dogs shed their undercoat to cool off. The topcoat protects them from sun, insects, pollen and dirt. Which breeds should never go near the clippers? Here's a partial list: all terriers, German shepherds, huskies, golden retrievers, Labradors, King Charles spaniel, chows and Pomeranians. Brush these dogs gently but thoroughly a few times a month.

Talk to your veterinarian about which breeds of dogs can be shaved, and which should not.

DEAR HELOISE: Why does your dog want to sleep next to you? Instinct, mostly. From birth, puppies cuddle with their littermates to create a comfortable feeling of warmth. When your dog sleeps next to you, it is trying to re-create that feeling.

Dogs derive comfort and safety from your presence; they want to sleep next to you. They want to show you that they love you and that they have accepted you as a member of the pack.

-- C.L. in Pennsylvania

DEAR HELOISE: To make a cool vase, I use a glass vase or jar from the dollar store. I mix acrylic paint with a pinch or two of baking soda.

This gives the paint a chalk-like consistency. And every brushstroke is visible. It looks like a high-end vase costing much more!

-- Alyssa W. in Florida

DEAR READER: Baking soda is a workhorse in the home and is safe for art projects, too! Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle for even more savings.

DEAR HELOISE: I apply mascara in a three-stage process. First stage: I whisk the mascara on my lashes out toward my ear. Second stage: Wriggle the wand at the base of the lash, and then extend upward. Third stage: Inward, toward the nose. This will create a beautiful, wide-open, fanned and fresh look.

-- Terri E. in Ohio

