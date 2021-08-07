Happy birthday (Aug. 7): The ocean, the Grand Canyon, a wall of sound from a magnificent band ... to feel at once enveloped and miniaturized by something vast pulls your spiritual self to the helm. From there, you make excellent decisions and find your way to the people who sing your soul. You embody awe.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you don't have the patience to sit through the lecture or read the book, dive in and learn by doing. Mistakes make the best teachers anyway! Their lessons are relevant by nature, brief, thorough and acute.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There is certainly a mystical aspect to what you are taking on, but it's not worth thinking about now, let alone trying to describe it to others, as it's unexplainable. Live it and love it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Because you believe that everyone is great in a different way, you wouldn't value your own efforts while devaluing the efforts of another. You'll have to search for the value that isn't readily apparent.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Don't take the chaos as a bad sign. You're early to the party, that's all. Things are still swirling around, deciding where and how to settle in. Early to the party means you get to establish the rules. You get to be a founder.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): This scene is far from perfect, but as you aim to keep stress low and spirits high, you succeed in creating the sort of day you'll enjoy even as you build your sunnier future upon it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Perhaps when Narcissus contemplated his reflection and got stuck there, it wasn't his fault. Rather, the contemplation of one's own reflection is an all-around bad luck move, especially for anyone who has real things to accomplish.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There was a time for blending in and adding your subtle colorations, and that time is over now. As you paint yourself onto the canvas of this backdrop called your community, use broad strokes and bold colors.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's a hard thing for children to understand, but you'll model this concept so well today: Just because we put others first doesn't mean we make ourselves less important. You'll embody social organization with compassionate maturity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've been known to get swept into the slipstream of beauty and gladly, helplessly glide wherever it takes you. In today's case, you'll wind up where the wild things quench their thirst.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It is only natural for people who are good at one thing to think they would also be good at an adjacent thing. The wise take overlapping strengths in stride while tending to the unique study each discipline requires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): This new venture needs definition. Go powerfully into the realm of naming and renaming. What you call a thing will strongly influence what it becomes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Timing sends a message. Arguably, the spaces are more informative than the information that interrupts them. You want to be in control of this.

LION VIBES AT A HIGH

The sun, moon and Mercury all ride on the back of the lion now, their sway felt in our regal attitudes toward even the most mundane aspects of life. Approach getting dressed or eating lunch or having a short walk or conversation with the grace and nobility of one executing a royal duty, and then ready yourself for results most fortunate.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Do you think it’s possible that I could have been my husband’s sister in a past life? Our relationship has been more like two siblings than like anything romantic for many years now. He’s a Gemini, and I’m an Aquarius. We share a fascination with Vikings. My theory is that we were siblings in a Viking family. Is there any way to strike up the romance again, or should I just accept that the next phase of life will be less passionate or not passionate at all?” — Spiritual Sibling

A: Your creative, open-minded Aquarian intellect inspires you to entertain a wide array of possibilities in every situation. Your husband is an air sign, just like you. Your conversations are more interesting than most people’s, something you take for granted as you bounce from topic to topic, riding the surprising twists and turns into fascinating hypothetical universes. Perhaps your mental connection is so strong and satisfying that neither of you think to put work into the physical and emotional aspects of your relationship. Whether or not you were past-life Vikings together, this is the only life you can do anything about today — so take the helmet by the horns, and tell him how you feel!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

She plays presidential and murderous, a funny mess of a person, and powerful titan, queen, spy, alien and ghost… Oscar winner Charlize Theron is as versatile as it gets. In “Atomic Blonde 2,” she’ll burst onto the big screen in a similarly physical role to her earlier characterization of Helga Svelgen in “2 Days in the Valley.” Jupiter and Uranus in the warrior sign of Aries signify this Leo is luckiest when she’s fighting the good fight.