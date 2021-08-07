Hospital bed count across Arkansas

The state Department of Health releases numbers on weekdays showing how many covid-19 patients are in Arkansas hospitals.
The statistics show the total numbers of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators; the number in use by covid-19 patients; and the unused total of each. Other beds and ventilators in use are for patients suffering from different illnesses or injuries.
These are Friday's totals, as reported to the Health Department by hospitals:
Total hospital beds 8,839
Covid-19 hospitalizations 1,234
Unused beds 1,753
Total ICU beds 1,166
Covid-19 patients in ICU 462
Unused ICU beds 28
Total ventilators 1,079
Covid-19 patients on vents 254
Unused ventilators 597
