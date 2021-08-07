Hospital bed count across Arkansas

The state Department of Health releases numbers on weekdays showing how many covid-19 patients are in Arkansas hospitals.

The statistics show the total numbers of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators; the number in use by covid-19 patients; and the unused total of each. Other beds and ventilators in use are for patients suffering from different illnesses or injuries.

These are Friday's totals, as reported to the Health Department by hospitals:

Total hospital beds 8,839

Covid-19 hospitalizations 1,234

Unused beds 1,753

Total ICU beds 1,166

Covid-19 patients in ICU 462

Unused ICU beds 28

Total ventilators 1,079

Covid-19 patients on vents 254

Unused ventilators 597

