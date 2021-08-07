I-440 work to close some lanes nightly

Routine maintenance on the Interstate 440 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require overnight lane closings for five days starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the middle and outside lanes of westbound I-440 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

Additionally, the remaining lane of traffic will be under a lane-width restriction of 14 feet throughout the entire closure for the safety of the workers, the department said.

Orange barrels, message boards, cones and signs will control traffic.