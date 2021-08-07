• Floyd Johnson, police chief of Athens, Ga., said officers detained a woman for a mental evaluation after she broke through a barrier and climbed a 70-foot ladder so she could take a swim in a 350,000-gallon municipal water tank.

• Christopher Gifford, 21, of Raleigh, N.C., a snake collector whose escaped zebra cobra caused a neighborhood frenzy, pleaded guilty to failing to report the snake as missing and was ordered to pay more than $13,000 to cover overtime costs incurred by city workers hunting for the reptile.

• Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis man who, with his wife, Patricia, were pardoned by Republican Gov. Mike Parson after both pleaded guilty to waving an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol at Black Lives Matters protesters as they passed the McCloskeys' home, has filed a lawsuit seeking to have the firearms and the fines they paid, returned to them.

• Guillermo Eleazar, the Philippines' national police chief, ordered an investigation after an officer staffing a coronavirus quarantine checkpoint fatally shot a provincial police chief who had criticized him for having long hair and approached him with a pair of scissors.

• Edward Ennels, a math professor at Baltimore City Community College who is accused of selling grades, including $500 for an A, as well as access codes for online instructional material and completed assignments, pleaded guilty to soliciting bribes.

• Brian Boyd, 26, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the hit-and-run of "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes, 65, who was struck by an electric scooter while crossing a New York City street, police said.

• Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both of Wilmington, Del., who tore up signs displaying support for then-President Donald Trump and snatched a Make America Great Again hat off the ground outside the 2020 Democratic National Convention, pleaded guilty to hate crimes and other charges.

• Wendell Major, a 30-year law enforcement veteran who is currently a captain with the Jefferson County, Ala., sheriff's office, has been named the first Black police chief of the city of Tarant.

• Christopher Wagner, a Cincinnati judge, ordered a man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug-possession charge to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of his probation, saying fentanyl is "deadlier than the vaccine and covid-19."