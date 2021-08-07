Jones gets first taste of ASU's fall work

JONESBORO -- An hour before the start of Arkansas State's first fall football practice, a few staffers wandered around the fields adjacent to Centennial Bank Stadium.

It felt unusually quiet, and the weather matched the vibe -- temperatures hovered in the mid-80s with relatively low humidity, a rarity for early August.

But when the Red Wolves stepped onto the grass for the first day of training camp in the Butch Jones era, things were about as normal as it gets.

ASU opened its camp Friday with a practice that ran for just less than two hours -- the first of 15 sessions slated for the next 21/2 weeks. Jones spent much of the open portion of practice observing from the middle of the field but also took time to check in on each group.

That's something that will be key as Jones continues to not only adjust to his new digs in Jonesboro but continue to familiarize himself with a roster that features more than 50 newcomers to the Red Wolf program.

"We have jelled, [the returners] have worked together [as leaders] and that's really great to see," Jones said. "I'm spending time in one-on-one situations with them, going in their position meetings, being around them as much as I possibly can."

Everyone -- veterans included -- found themselves still acclimating to the nuances and expectations of Jones' program.

Although there was a slight breeze, the first practice led to some minor conditioning issues. Both Jones and his players spoke to the importance of managing their activity off the field during the lead-up to Week 1.

Beyond the physical aspect was the mental adversity that players dealt with in continuing to install ASU's new systems.

"Mental outweighs physical every time because your mind tells your body what to do," senior offensive lineman Ivory Scott said. "Just being mentally tougher will help everything. ... Going the whole practice, doing everything right every rep, doing our best to be perfect.

"We're not going to be perfect, but we're doing our best to be close to perfect."

Jones explained that the Red Wolves went through a walk-through of practice earlier in the week in order to know what to expect in their initial session. He added that much of Friday was going back through the same installation that they've worked through since January -- the objective being to see how the players' retention levels over the past seven months.

The idea of "stacking days" -- learning something in one practice and then adding to it in the future -- is a message that's resonated throughout the roster.

"It was just a stepping stone," senior linebacker Caleb Bonner said of Friday's practice. "We've got some things we have to work through. This is the time where we have to be a sponge and then we can come back and execute."

Jones, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Alabama, is importing some of the knowledge and methods he picked up in Tuscaloosa while working under Nick Saban.

When the team was transitioning between periods and equipment hadn't been promptly moved, getting in the way of the next drill, Jones was quick to call for someone to get things picked up.

When Jones was watching the wide receivers work on their footwork and duck under a gate before receiving a pass, his assistants were loud and harped on any player who didn't get low enough and clipped the gate on their way through.

The expectation isn't perfection. But consistency will go a long way in bettering the team after a 4-7 season in 2020.

"You have a standard of what you're going to play to, you have a standard of how you're going to practice and you don't deviate from it," Jones said. "If you continue to push back or cut corners, your players never learn how to break through. They never learn how to push through the threshold, and this is all new for them."

Ivory Scott