Laudadio endowed as academic chair

LITTLE ROCK -- Dr. Jennifer Laudadio, a professor and chairperson of the Department of Pathology in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine, has been invested in the Dr. Aubrey J. Hough Jr. Distinguished Chair in Pathology.

An endowed academic chair is among the highest academic honors a university can bestow on a faculty member. A distinguished chair at UAMS is established with gifts of at least $1.5 million, which are invested. The interest proceeds are used to support the educational, research and clinical activities of the chair holder.

The chair was established in 2004 through a $1.5 million gift from the Marie Denise DeBartolo York Foundation and honors Hough, a professor emeritus in the Department of Pathology.