Thanks, legislators

"Dead in committee." What a fitting epitaph for the children of Arkansas.

TOM HECKMANN

Hot Springs

Krugman, red states

Admittedly, I am not a Paul Krugman fan and I usually feel there is a better use of my time for the few minutes it would take for me to scan his latest diatribe. However, I must admit that with the resurgence of the covid, when I see a headline such as "Red state covid," I felt compelled to see what, if any evidence, he has that would justify his implication the results of the 2020 presidential election has a cause-and-effect relationship with the rapid spread of the Delta version of covid.

In gazing over the content of his article I could find no reference to any factors such as the percentage of the population residing in rural areas, the racial/ethnic makeup of the population of those "red states" he references, the education levels of the citizens, or any other factor that might be reasonably assumed to contribute to the lifestyles that might make one more susceptible to the covid. Moreover, there are "red states" where the new version of the virus cases has yet to accelerate beyond that in the "blue states."

One might ask Dr. Krugman if being a resident of a "blue state" in any way diminishes one's physical vulnerability to the covid virus. Perhaps he has forgotten that the first identified cases of the covid in our country were in some of the bluest of "blue states." Or perhaps that is just not relevant to what appears to be predetermined anti-"red state" stance.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville

In midst of pandemic

Marion School District started earlier than the majority of schools in Arkansas. Within the two weeks of classes, 46 students and 10 staff tested positive for covid, which led to over 800 being quarantined. Unfortunately, due to the Republican-led legislative assembly and the governor's lack of wisdom, schools in the midst of a raging pandemic were not permitted to mandate masks.

The Marion superintendent testified Wednesday in Little Rock to legislators during a special session called by the governor to allow mask mandates. He said, "If those circumstances are replicated all across the state after two weeks of school, our state's going to be in a full-blown crisis." But his testimonial falls on deaf ears.

Our youngest students cannot yet receive a vaccine. The vast majority of students 12 and older have not received the vaccine. Students are at risk, and many family members that have yet to be vaccinated are at risk when these children return home. Those with severe underlying conditions of any age, even with the vaccine, are at risk.

As a retired educator, I am mad, disappointed, heartbroken, and worried. On top of challenges in our schools, our hospitals are at capacity. Our doctors and nurses are spent. As a result, regular and elective procedures are being halted. I pray my older family members don't have a spill. Not to mention the economy can again be damped down by this pandemic, all our essential workers again thrust into harm's way.

If only ... if only ... collectively, we had worn masks early during the pandemic and got the vaccine when it became available, we would not be where we are today. If only ... if only ... there was true leadership that followed the science not driven by politics, we would not be where we are today.

However, it seems by the increase in the number of Arkansans now getting vaccinated, they finally see the merit. But it may be too little too late for too many.

JIM LEWIS

Lincoln

An extinction upon us

It looks like the Sixth Extinction will do us in. Seems a shame to have such a short run, what with our big brains, opposable thumbs and all. They must not be as great as we thought they were. We avoided the first five extinctions, but just because we didn't show up until some 150,000 to 200,000 years ago. We arrived with lots of cognitive ability, but it doesn't seem to be enough.

We heat up the Earth, destroy our biosphere, and relentlessly overpopulate. It appears that evolution's experiment with a big brain will be a short one, but of course, life will continue without us.

I'm putting my money on plants for the next go-around. For sure, I'll plant some turnips this fall.

CHRIS SPATZ

Conway

Not about individual

Watching the American men's 4x100 relay team fail so miserably in their race the other night was beautifully symbolic of this country's resistance to teamwork when it matters most. The Chinese team won the heat. Repeat: Chinese sprinters beat American sprinters. Almost unimaginable in face-to-face competition.

Likewise, had we been able as a nation to see the simple, plain good in every last one of us getting the covid vaccinations when they became available instead of harping on the false claim that individual liberties were being infringed upon, we would likely be over and done with the pandemic by now.

And doubtless, had our talented individuals on the relay track bothered to properly practice the teamwork required to pass a baton from one to another, they would have smoked the competition. Oh, the arrogance of individuality over teamwork.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

Cost of the session

I wonder if Trent Garner is going to reimburse the state for the cost of the special session forced upon us by his reckless and downright stupid legislation?

RICHARD GAMBEL

Little Rock