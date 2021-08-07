LR district starts waiting list for online school

The Little Rock School District is altering its plan for enrolling students in its online Ignite Digital Learning Academies.

The remote instructional program is new for the 2021-22 school year.

Because of a substantial increase in interest by students and parents in the Ignite academies, all parents enrolling their students after midnight today will be placed on a waiting list.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

That is intended to enable the district to make adjustments to staffing for the online academies to accommodate the students.

Students on the waiting list will be notified and reassigned as staffing adjustments are made.

If a family selected Ignite Academies for their students and wishes to return to in-person instruction, they should contact Ignite staff members.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Aug. 15 remains the deadline for enrollment. Students enrolling in the Ignite academies will be required to stay in the program for a minimum of one semester.

There is one academy for kindergarten through sixth grades and another for seventh through 12th grades.