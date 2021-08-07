Sections
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist tests positive for covid; band cancels shows

by The Associated Press | Today at 5:50 p.m.
Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd — (from left) Rickey Medlocke, Gary Rossington and Ean Evans — practice at the Jacksonville (Fla.) Production Studio for their performance as part of the Super Bowl concert series in this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005, file photo. The group was set to perform the following Saturday. (AP/Ann Heisenfelt)

CANTON, Ohio — Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for covid-19.

The country rock band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley but Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal, according to a band statement.

“Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment,” the statement said.

Jimmie Allen, who was the opening act, has extended his set list to open the show. He performs a duet with Paisley on the current hit “Freedom Was a Highway.”

The band also suspended shows in Jackson, Miss.; Atlanta; and Cullman, Ala., with the Aug. 13 show in Atlanta rescheduled for Oct. 23.

