Man hit on I-630 dies of his injuries

A Little Rock man who was struck by a vehicle last week while crossing Interstate 630 on foot has died, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Lee Pearson, 48, was walking south across I-630 around 8:46 p.m. July 29. An eastbound 2020 Camaro attempted to switch lanes to avoid striking him but was unsuccessful, according to a preliminary crash report.

The lane change also caused a 2015 Nissan to rear-end the Camaro, troopers said.

Pearson was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died Tuesday afternoon, according to state police spokesperson Bill Sadler.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.