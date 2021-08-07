Community briefs

Marketing committee sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Marketing Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at agency offices in The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Leadership program seeks applicants

The Delta Regional Authority opened the application period for the 2022 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy. Those interested can apply through Sept. 30 at dra.gov/leadership.

The leadership academy is an extensive, nine-month program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The 2022 class will include about 30 fellows from each of the eight Delta states, according to a news release.

Since 2005, the academy has provided leadership development to more than 600 community leaders from diverse backgrounds, sectors, and industries to strengthen skills development, information sharing, regional collaboration, and improve the economic competitiveness and social viability of the Delta. The leadership program empowers fellows with the tools, experiences, and networks needed to address local and regional challenges.

Details: Delta Regional Authority, (662) 624-8600 or https://dra.gov/