More I-30 work set to close lanes within LR, NLR

Continued work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve more lane closings starting Monday,, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following will take place, weather permitting:

Little Rock

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will have a single lane closed between East Sixth Street and East Third Street, with additional single-lane closings on one block of East Fourth Street to Collins Street and one block of Collins Street to East Third Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• East Fourth Street intersections with Cumberland and Rock streets and River Market Avenue will have right-lane and sidewalk closings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed for sidewalk closings. Some street parking will be affected.

• East Third Street between Dean Kumpuris and Mahlon Martin streets will have single-lane closings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• East Second Street westbound between River Market Avenue and Cumberland Street will have a single lane closed and left turns onto Cumberland won't be permitted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday. Detours will be signed to use Cumberland Street and President Clinton and River Market avenues.

• I-30 in both directions between Interstate 630 and Roosevelt Road will have single-lane closings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and double-lane closings from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 in both directions between the Arkansas River and Interstate 630 will have single-lane closings from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and double-lane closings from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 eastbound between I-630 and East Sixth Street will have a traffic shift and lane closings from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

• The ramp from I-30 westbound to I-630 eastbound will have a lane shift and lane closing from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

North Little Rock

• Broadway will have a single lane closed between the I-30 frontage roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Riverfront Drive westbound will have a single lane closed between Washington Avenue and Olive Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• I-30 frontage road southbound will have a single lane closed between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Broadway from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Bishop Lindsey Avenue between the northbound frontage road and Vine Street will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Detours will be signed to use Sixth street or Ninth street.

• Broadway westbound between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Detour will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue.

• The I-30 interchange with Interstate 40 will have single-lane closings, including I-40 eastbound and westbound through the interchange and the I-40 westbound ramp to I-30 westbound, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.