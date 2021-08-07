Morrilton's Cowles working hard to make mom proud

Morrilton senior big man Henry Cowles loves sharing his success with his biggest inspiration – his mother.

His summer play helped attract new offers from Tulsa, Loyola, and New Mexico State to along with one from Oral Roberts. He is also drawing interest from East Carolina, Elon, Utah State and Southern Illinois.

“My mom really scarified a lot,” he said. “I’m really happy that she’s happy with me. I haven’t seen her this happy in a while. It’s real rewarding for me. It’s alway been me and my mom.

"She’s done a lot for me. I’m trying to take this as far as I can for her.”

Cowles, 6-10, 230 pounds, averaged 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block over 15 minutes per game as a junior for Morrilton, but is expected to have a much bigger role as a senior after being a late arrival for preseason practice last year.

“I’ve had a lots of ups and downs, but I’ve been putting in a lot of work and some of the colleges are starting to see that I finished my summer really well,” said Cowles, who's participating in the Born to Hoop camp at Little Rock Mills this weekend.

He can score from beyond the three-point line, in the midrange and inside. Cowles averaged 18 points per game for 17-under Hoop City in July.

“I had four double-double games the last four games,” he said.