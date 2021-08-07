Muslim from South Jersey connects communities

PHILADELPHIA -- A word common to Arabic, Persian, and Urdu -- three of the languages Muqqadas Ejaz uses in addition to English -- aptly describes her mission. The word is muhsen, and it means "doing good."

Muhsen also is the name of one of the half-dozen local and national American Muslim organizations to which Ejaz -- an advocate, volunteer and networker extraordinaire -- devotes her time and her formidable people skills.

"In my head, I have a formula for life," Ejaz, 37, said at Gracious Center for Learning and Enrichment, a mosque in Cherry Hill, N.J. She lives in the township with her husband, Umair Chaudhry, a software engineer, and their daughter, Anaya, 7.

"You create opportunities for others, and God creates opportunities for you," Ejaz said.

From helping out with everything from vaccinations to voter registration, she said, "I grab any opportunity I can to benefit the community."

Known as "Mookie" to friends and associates -- 150 of whom attended a July 7 event to celebrate her election to the Camden County Democratic Committee -- Ejaz "is a doer," said Fozia Janjua, the first American Muslim to serve on the Mount Laurel Township council.

"She was one of my biggest supporters when I was running," said Janjua, one of 20 American Muslims elected to local political offices last year in the Garden State, according to the Muslim League of Voters of New Jersey.

ENCOURAGES INVOLVEMENT

Ejaz "encourages other women and people from the South Asian community to get involved," Janjua said. "She wants everybody to succeed."

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1984, Ejaz grew up the eldest of four siblings in a middle-class household. Her family was politically active and believed girls as well as boys should be well-educated.

Her father, a successful businessman named Mohammad Tahir, "is my inspiration," Ejaz said. She emigrated to the United States with her parents in 2002 -- my father "is in love with America," she said -- and lived in Texas and Georgia before moving to South Jersey in 2007.

"Making friends in Houston, Atlanta, and Rome, Ga., taught me the distinction between media and people," Ejaz said. "This hyped-up divide we have really shouldn't be there."

It was also in the South, while an Atlanta high school student working as a summer volunteer with the AmeriCorps Vista program, that Ejaz had a formative experience.

She was assisting in classes provided to refugees from Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of people were uprooted by years of conflict between government and rebel forces in the Darfur region in the early 2000s.

"We were working with a brother and sister who were 5 and 7 and very scared when they got here," Ejaz recalled.

"But after two months they were different kids. Their father would come in to the classroom early and sit in a chair in the corner just to watch them play with other kids. Just to watch them play. I realized that I was helping do something important."

CONNECT WITH EACH OTHER

Ejaz became a U.S. citizen in 2008 and believes it is essential that Muslims and other Americans connect with each other as Americans across boundaries of race, ethnicity, geography, and faith. In recognition of her efforts, Camden County awarded her a Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Medal in 2018. The medals are presented to county residents whose community service reflects the goals of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ejaz is herself a reminder that Muslims are a diverse and far from monolithic group; she is comfortable in traditional dress as well as Western attire, and is a woman of faith who knows how to navigate the secular world. And her gregarious personality makes it difficult to imagine her as a shy Camden County College student who sat in the back of classrooms so as not to be noticed.

"I didn't have the confidence to speak up," said Ejaz, whose manner is as direct as her laugh is mellifluous. "But I had great professors. I learned a lot."

Later, while earning a B.A. in history at Rowan University, Ejaz struggled to write papers ("my grammar was not good") and asked history professor Corinne Blake for help.

'WORKED VERY HARD'

"She worked very hard to master the conventions of writing, and she ended up doing quite well," said Blake, now associate dean of Rowan's College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

"Muqqadas was great to have in class. She was always respectful of other people's views and she was really passionate about interfaith relations," Blake said.

"She was a leader. She was someone who could make things happen."

Indeed: Such was Ejaz's dedication to help teach English and computer literacy classes to recent Muslim emigres that it inspired Blake to teach some of the classes herself.

The instruction took place at the Muslim American Community Association mosque and masjid in Voorhees, N.J. In the early 2000s, plans to build the facility sparked fierce opposition from some non-Muslims in the township.

But the controversy also gave rise to an interfaith coalition that was chronicled by filmmaker Alexander Kronemer in his documentary, "Talking Through Walls." In the years since, another half dozen mosques and religious schools have opened to serve a local American Muslim population estimated at 7,000, including many professionals and businesspeople. About 2% of New Jersey's 8.8 million residents are Muslim.

Eajaz Rawoof, a trustee and vice president of the mosque's board, said Ejaz "brings to the table a lot of enthusiasm, and charm. She's always looking for opportunities to help. She's an influencer, she's one of the key people ... and she's definitely somebody that everybody knows."