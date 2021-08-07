• Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from "The View" after four years, on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta "for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did." Her mother, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell. McCain, 36, was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. She frequently got into onscreen tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. Yet it was smooth sailing for her finale. McCain said at one point that "I feel like I died and this is a memorial." She perked up for a taped message from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said "the show will not be as lively without you." McCain hooted, "my boyfriend!" McCain got married and had a baby daughter, Liberty, during her time on "The View," and, with a regular return of the cast to its New York studio nearing, said she didn't want to commute from her Washington-area home. Her mother said she's looking forward to seeing more of her, and her granddaughter. "I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over so much work at this time," Cindy McCain said. ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show's "conservative" chair.

• Grammy-winning gospel singer Hezekiah Walker, who became a student at Virginia Union University two years ago, is taking his collegiate experience to the next level by opening a gospel music center on the campus. He will lead the Hezekiah Walker Center of Gospel Music at Virginia Union University in Richmond. It's being dubbed as the first academic center focused on gospel music at an historically Black college or university where students can learn the cultural and business aspects of the genre and industry. The 58-year-old Walker said the center -- which opens in Spring 2022 -- would provide a tremendous outlet to "house our music." "I thought it was a great opportunity to invite people to come to Virginia Union for gospel music and they can learn about our heritage," said Walker, a two-time Grammy winner. He wants to make Virginia Union a prime destination for gospel music in hopes of breathing enthusiasm into a younger generation about the genre's culture. With help from the school's administration, Walker will decide the center's curriculum geared toward aspiring songwriters, instrumentalists, vocalists, producers, managers and publicists within the gospel realm. He said the school will teach students primarily about gospel music unlike any other college. Courses will be available to all Virginia Union students. Certification courses related to work in the industry will also be available to the general public.