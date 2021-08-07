Apartment blaze kills 5 young siblings

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Five siblings under the age of 10 died early Friday when a fire swept through their apartment in southwestern Illinois, and officials were investigating whether they had been left alone.

Fire crews were called to the building in East St. Louis, which is just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, before 3 a.m. and reported finding two children already dead inside a bedroom. The three other children were unconscious on the kitchen floor, and two of them were pronounced dead once they were taken outside, according to Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/87stlfire/]

The fifth child was taken to a hospital and later died. The children ranged in age from 2 to 9. Their names were not immediately released.

McClellan said the children’s mother entered the building several times to try to rescue them.

Fire officials initially said that the children’s mother had left to run an errand and returned home to find the fire.

But police later said that investigators were trying to determine whether the children had been left unattended or whether a grandparent had been present.

Halt on student-loan payments extended

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student-loan payments will remain suspended through January, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month.

The U.S. Department of Education said that this will be the final extension.

During the moratorium,borrowers will not have to make payments on federal student loans, interest rates will be set at zero percent and debt collection efforts will remain on pause. The suspension will expire on Jan. 31.

The Trump administration suspended the loan payments in March 2020 and later extended that act through January 2021. President Joe Biden, soon after taking office, extended the pause through Sept. 30.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said it’s meant to give borrowers enough time to prepare for their payments to resume.

But even as the economy rebounds, there have been concerns that borrowers would not be ready to continue payments so soon. Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts recently pressed Biden to extend the moratorium through at least March.

The extension drew criticism from conservatives including U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, the top Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee, who wanted Cardona to work with Congress to restart payments by Oct. 1.

New Orleans acts to ease pot penalties

NEW ORLEANS — City leaders in New Orleans have approved measures to end penalties for people found with small amounts of cannabis.

The City Council on Thursday passed several agenda items to end the penalties and also to pardon about 10,000 convictions and pending cases, WGNO-TV reported.

City officials say the effort is aimed at helping to gain community trust with police. Another goal is to allow New Orleans police to focus on reducing violent crime in the city.

The council doesn’t have the authority to legalize recreational marijuana — but it does have the authority to decriminalize it, the station reported.

Smoking cannabis will still be prohibited in public spaces, but that will be ticketed as a smoke-free air act violation instead of a drug offense.

Tour-plane crash in Alaska takes 6 lives

JUNEAU, Alaska — Poor weather conditions hindered efforts to recover the bodies of six people killed when a sightseeing plane crashed in southeast Alaska, Alaska troopers said Friday.

The plane crashed Thursday as the pilot was returning five passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords National Monument, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane’s emergency beacon was activated about 11:20 a.m. when it crashed near the monument, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area, and Coast Guard crew members found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors, the agency said.

The victims have not been identified, and troopers were working with volunteers from the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad to coordinate recovery efforts.

“Poor weather conditions and deteriorating visibility in the Ketchikan and Misty Fjords area have prevented the Alaska State Troopers and volunteers from the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad from conducting any recovery efforts this morning,” troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said in an email Friday to The Associated Press.

All five passengers were on an excursion off the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam. The company was making counseling services available to guests and crew, it said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a crew to investigate the crash. The FAA also is investigating.