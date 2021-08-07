Naturals win in 10 thanks to shoddy Travs' defense

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals turned fleet feet into a bad beat for the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night.

The Naturals scored twice in the top of the 10th inning without a base hit, capitalizing on two wild pitches, a fielder's choice RBI, a throwing error and a stolen base, then held on in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 victory at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

"It was a weird inning, it was a weird kind of an ending to the game," Travelers catcher Josh Morgan said. "We're going to learn from this, learn how to get better, and continue to do that."

An announced crowd of 3,955, lured to the end by the attraction of postgame fireworks, witnessed 9 base hits, 3 walks, 27 strikeouts and 5 unearned runs over 10 innings and 181 minutes of action.

"It was just a frustrating time," Morgan said. "We did what we could to win the game, but it just fell short."

The Naturals managed three hits off Arkansas pitchers Brandon Williamson (6 innings, 1 unearned run), Moises Gomez (2 innings, 1 hit) and losing pitcher Michael Stryfeler (2 innings, 2 unearned runs, 2 wild pitches, 1 error and 2 strikeouts).

Stryfeler was on the mound in the top of the 10th, with pinch runner Kevin Merrell taking over for designated runner Vinnie Pasquantino at second base, in accordance with extra-inning rules.

Merrell scored the go-ahead run after advancing to third when Morgan neatly blocked a ball in the dirt with Brewer Hicklin at the plate but couldn't locate it.

Stryfeler struck out Hicklen, and with the infield in, Dairon Blanco hit a bouncer back to the mound.

Merrell broke on contact, and Stryfeler threw high over the head of Morgan after losing his footing, allowing Merrell to score and Blanco to reach second.

Blanco scored moments later when he broke for third and kept on running.

Stryfeler's pitch to Jimmy Govern was in the dirt, and Morgan hustled to retrieve the ball, but his throw to Stryfeler was accurate but a moment too late.

The Travs had a chance to tie in the bottom of the 10th when Joe Rizzo doubled to left field, scoring Jordan Cowan to make it a 3-2 game with no outs.

Dom Thompson-Williams struck out against winning pitcher Jose Cuas for the first out, and Rizzo advanced to third on Bobby Honeyman's line drive to right field.

Stephen Wrenn grounded out to end the game, giving the Naturals their third victory in five games this week with two more yet to be played.

"It's a big game, a big win for us," said Merrell, who scored the go-ahead run.

It was Merrell's break for third on a "dirt ball" blocked by Morgan that allowed the Naturals to score without a hit.

Merrell said he was unsure at first whether he should break for third but was glad he did.

"It was tough, because it kinda kicked out in front," he said. "I kind of hesitated."

Morgan said he knew he blocked the ball, but simply couldn't locate it fast enough.

"I had an idea, but I just didn't see it and I got blocked by the hitter of where it went," he said.

Merrell said he broke on contact when Blanco hit the ball to the mound.

"I didn't know," he said. "I just hustled, and I'm glad it worked out for us."

Naturals right-hander Jon Heasley, the Royals No. 12 prospect (MLB Pipeline), impressed with a sharp 88-pitch, 5-inning performance.

Heasley allowed 1 unearned run on 4 hits, walked 1 and struck out 9, including strikeouts of seven of the first nine batters he faced.

It was a contrast to his pervious three starts, in which he allowed 11 runs over 10 1/3 innings.

The Naturals scored an unearned run in the top of the third when Govern led off with a double down the left-field line, advanced to third on Dennicher Carrasco's single and scored on a sacrifice fly by No. 9 hitter Austin Dennis.

The run was unearned because Travs first baseman Rizzo misplayed a foul pop near the Travs dugout by Govern on the pitch before Govern's double.

The Travelers tied the game with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth.

Jack Larsen led off with a single but got picked off by Heasley, who then got Kaden Polcovich to pop out to Honeyman at third.

Heasley found trouble with two outs when Zach DeLoach singled, and DeLoach advanced to second when Heasley's errant pickoff throw got past first baseman Dennicher Carrasco.

DeLoach scored when Morgan flared a single down the right-field line.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITES travs.com, nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Devin Sweet (2-5, 5.65 ERA); Naturals: RHP Yefri Del Rosario (1-0, 6.96 ERA)

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved, $6 general admission

PROMOTIONS Clunker Car Night. Wrestling ring giveaway. Kids run the bases.

