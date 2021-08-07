NEWS IN BRIEF

State claims 9 sites defrauding investors

The Arkansas Securities Department has obtained a case-and-desist order against MyCapitaltradeFX.com and eight other online platforms that the agency said were “promoting fraudulent investment plans and using fraudulent means to target Arkansas investors.” In addition to MyCapital, the other platforms falling under the order include Blinkotrade.com, FidelityFXtrade.com, Climaxcapitalfx.com, BitFX24.net, Digitaltrademine.net , CentralFXmarkets.com , TraderFXpro247.com and Funditmarkets.com.

An investigation found the nine unregistered platforms were operating “illegal schemes to advertise, hype and sell fraudulent cryptocurrency and [foreign exchange market] investments.” “To accomplish the scheme, the platforms disguised their intentions by offering investors the option to choose between different types of investment plans,” according to a news release. “The platforms promised that investors would receive high returns without them having to do anything.

“Additionally, MyCapital utilized a fake online persona to defraud an Arkansas investor into investing money.” “We are seeing a rise in cases where these bad actors are using online platforms to encourage people to start trading in cryptocurrencies,” commissioner Eric Munson said in the release.

— Noel Oman

Tyson sets earnings call; analysts upbeat

Tyson Foods will release its fiscal 2021 earnings report and will host a conference call Monday to discuss the results.

Analysts have been raising their earnings estimates this week ahead of Tyson’s report, generally a sign of an earnings beat.

In May, Tyson estimated stronger gains from its beef division in the third and fourth quarters and moderate gains from chicken and prepared foods because of input cost inflation. At the time, analyst Ben Bienvenu of Stephens Inc. said he felt confident that Tyson could deliver.

According to Zacks Investment Research, analysts recently made revisions with adjusted earnings as high as $1.97 per share, up from a broader consensus of $1.77 per share. This is notably higher from the previous quarter, when Tyson reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share.

Tyson’s conference call with analysts is scheduled for 8 a.m. Callers can dial (844) 890-1795 to listen. They also can register for the call and get more information at ir.tyson.com.

Tyson shares climbed 94 cents, or 1.3%, to close Friday at $71.12.

— Nathan Owens

Arkansas Index up 7.35 at close of day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 655.67, up 7.35.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.