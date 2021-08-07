Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County, Fla., Public Schools; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.; White House adviser Anita Dunn. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press