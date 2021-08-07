Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Jenny Payne, 33, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Payne was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Christopher Cline, 32, of 16397 Smith Ridge Road in Garfield was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Cline was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• April Harrelson, 40, of 20308 W. Ninth Place in Sand Springs Okla., was a arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Harrelson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Randy Marlow, 51, of 3286 E. Scott Hollow Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Marlow was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Brian Reyes-Lemus, 23, of 1901 Stone St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Reyes-Lemus was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Siddique Cox, 40, of 4113 Backus Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Cox was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Steven Whitney, 23, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery and battery. Whitney was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Stephen Farris, 56, of 2015 S. 16th St. in Fort Smith was arrested Thursday in connection with stalking and terroristic threatening. Farris was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Jason Kelly, 45, of 11272 Colcleasure Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Kelly was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.