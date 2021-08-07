'Old man' Jenkins in the hunt for title

More than two decades after his first Arkansas State Golf Association Amateur Championship title, Chris Jenkins is positioned for another.

He'll have to catch a young gun to do it.

Jenkins shot even-par 72 on Friday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock to remain in second place after two rounds of the prestigious 54-hole stroke-play event.

Jenkins, 51, trails first-round leader Caleb Miller of Cabot by three shots entering today's final round. Miller, who recently completed his freshman season at Southern Arkansas University, is at 7-under 137 following a second-round 71.

Mitchell Ford of Little Rock is third at 3-under 141, followed by Josh McNulty of White Hall and Luke Long of Fayetteville at 2-under 142. Hunter Hickingbotham of Little Rock, Wes McNulty of White Hall, Tyler Reynolds of Rogers and Beau Glover of North Little Rock are tied for sixth at 1-under 143. Wil Gibson of Jonesboro completes the top 10 at 1-over 145.

A Little Rock insurance agent, Jenkins won the state amateur in 1999 and is eligible to play in its Senior Division (age 50 and over), but continues to test his skills against recent high school and college graduates.

"I'm old," said Jenkins, a 2018 Arkansas Golf Hall of Fame inductee. "I'm old, for these guys. Everybody that I play with is less than half my age. Everybody I play with is my kid's age, other than Wes. We're the dinosaurs out here. I could play the Senior side, but I really don't care who I'm playing against. I'm just playing against myself. Just trying to get as much out of me as I can."

After opening with 68, Jenkins said he got just about as much out of Friday's round as he could. His card included two birdies (both on front-nine par-5s) and two bogeys. Jenkins missed several good chances for birdie, particularly on the front nine, but was able to save par with up-and-downs on three of his final four holes.

"I can't really complain," Jenkins said. "I made putts when I needed to for par."

Play was suspended 51 minutes because of a strong thunderstorm east of the course, but no rain fell. Jenkins was preparing to tee off at 2:20 p.m. when the horn sounded. Miller, who shot an opening-round 66, was originally scheduled to tee off in the final group at 3:30 p.m. but managed to squeak in his round.

"Everybody had to start over," Jenkins said. "Everybody that was playing had to wait another hour to go play. That's just what you get in the summertime, late afternoon. You get these pop-up storms coming around and it stalls you for an hour. Lucky we didn't get any bad weather."

The final pairing of Jenkins, Ford and Miller will tee off at noon today.

After two rounds in other divisions, Lane Stafford of Maumelle and Lynn Tiner of Little Rock are tied for the lead in the Mid-Amateur (35 and older) at even-par 144; Gordy McKeown of Little Rock leads the Senior at 5-under 139; Frederick Stamey of Hot Springs Village leads the Super Senior (60 and older) at 2-under 142; and Gary Adams of Little Rock leads the Masters (70 and over) at 11-over 155.