Olympics roundup

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Norway claims men's gold

Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the men's gold medal match, earning Norway's first medal in the sport. The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatar's victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier, all three countries on the podium -- and all six players -- are first-time medalists. The only repeat medalist in either the men's or women's divisions was American April Ross, who won gold with Alix Klineman on Friday. Ross had also won silver in London and bronze in Brazil. Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy led 8-4 before giving up six consecutive points, including one when Mol landed on Krasilnikov's foot. The Russians called timeout and limped to their bench for treatment, but the match resumed and Norway extended the lead to 15-11.

MARATHON

Kenyans take top 2 spots

Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women's marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo. Jepchirchir finished in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. A smattering of fans lining the course applauded as the Tokyo Games moved north for the marathons and race walks. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took the bronze. A race that was moved to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat in Tokyo found little relief on a winding course through the city. The starter's gun went off a minute after 6 a.m. local time under sunny skies and with a temperature reading of 77 degrees Fahrenheit. It climbed to nearly 86 degrees near the finish, with a humidity of around 65%.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

U.S. in finals again

Brittney Griner had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the U.S. beat Serbia 79-59 on Friday to advance to the gold medal game of the Olympics. The Americans are now one win away from a seventh consecutive gold medal which would match the U.S. men's team that won seven Olympic titles in a row from 1936-68. "This is exactly where we want to be," said Breanna Stewart, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. "Everything is on the line. We're going to do what we can to make sure we come home with a gold." It would also give Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi five gold medals -- the most ever by a basketball player in the Olympics. The Americans will face Japan on Sunday. The U.S. got a scare when Taurasi, grimacing and appearing to rub her left hip after collision, left the game midway through the third quarter. U.S. trainer Ed Ryan was talking with Taurasi when she went to the bench and she didn't return. Taurasi missed the three exhibition games in Las Vegas with a hip pointer but appeared to moving without any issues during timeouts.

WOMEN'S CANOE

China first in double 500

China's Mengya Sun and Shixiao Xu won the country's first medal in women's canoe sprint by winning the gold in the canoe double 500. The 2019 world champions finished 2 seconds clear of Ukraine's Anastasiia Chetverikova and Liudmyla Luzan. It was the second medal for Luzan, who took bronze in the single 200. Canada's Laurence Vincente Lapointe and Katie Vincent took the bronze medal in third.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Canada wins on PKs

Canada won its first Olympic gold medal in women's soccer, beating Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw. Julia Grosso, just 20, converted the winning penalty kick, putting her shot off the right hand of goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. Jessie Fleming made Canada's first kick in the shootout, but Nathalie Bjorn and Olivia Schough gave Sweden a 2-1 lead. Deanne Rose tied the score for Canada, and Jonna Andersson's sixth kick for Sweden was saved by Stephanie Labbe, who dived to her left. Grosso then won the gold for Canada, which took the bronze in 2012 and 2016.

TRACK & FIELD

U.S. second in 400 relay

The Jamaican women added the 400-meter relay title to their Olympic collection after sweeping the podium in the 100-meter final. The Jamaican team won in a national record 41.02 seconds. It was the second-fastest time in history and ended the U.S. team's push for a third consecutive Olympic gold in the event. The American team of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabrielle Thomas won silver in 41.45 and Britain took bronze in 41.88. ... Italy surprisingly won the men's 400-meter relay to give Marcell Jacobs his second gold medal of the Games. Jacobs won the men's 100-meter title last Sunday in the first Olympics in the post-Usain Bolt era and was part of the team that won the sprint relay in a national record 37.50 seconds. The Italians edged Britain by 0.01 and Canada took bronze in 37.70.

WRESTLING

Steveson takes gold at 125K

American Gable Steveson defeated Georgia's Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men's freestyle 125-kilogram class. Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip. Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals. Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn't handle the 21-year-old's quickness late.

EQUESTRIAN

U.S. qualifies for finals

Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jumping team have qualified for the finals and will compete for a second consecutive medal tonight. Springsteen -- daughter of rocker Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife, Patti Scialfa -- will join teammates Laura Kraut and McClain Ward as the Americans try to improve on their silver from 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Springsteen and Kraut each displaced just one rail for four penalty points each, and Ward closed with five penalties. Their total of 13 points assured them a finals entry before qualifying even ended.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dutch earn gold medal

The Netherlands defeated Argentina 3-1 to claim the gold medal in women's field hockey. Caia van Maasakker scored two goals for the Dutch, who won silver in 2016. The Netherlands rolled through pool play with a 5-0 record, outscoring their opponents 18-2. They won their quarterfinal 3-0 over New Zealand and their semifinal 5-1 over Britain. In the bronze medal match, Grace Balsdon scored the winner on a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to help Britain defeat India 4-3.