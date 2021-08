Todd Frazier and the United States baseball team takes on Japan today for the gold medal. Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. Central on USA Network. (AP/Sue Ogrocki)

USA NETWORK (1-11:30 A.M.) VOLLEYBALL -- Men's bronze medal game; DIVING -- Men's platform final; WATER POLO -- Women's gold medal game; MEN'S BASKETBALL -- Bronze medal game: Slovenia vs. Australia; BASEBALL -- Gold medal game: United States vs. Japan CNBC (1-4 A.M.) WOMEN'S BASKETBALL -- Bronze medal game OLYMPIC CHANNEL (4:30-8 A.M.) WRESTLING -- Finals PEACOCK (5-10 A.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Finals NBCSN (6:30-9 A.M.) SOCCER -- Men's gold medal game NBC (7-9:30 A.M.) VOLLEYBALL -- Men's gold medal game; EQUESTRIAN -- Men's, women's jumping; GYMNASTICS -- Men's, women's rhythmic individual event finals; HANDBALL -- Men's gold medal game; SWIMMING -- Men's women's artistic swimming USA NETWORK (5 P.M.-1 A.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Men's marathon; WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL -- Bronze, gold medal games; GYMNASTICS -- Rhythmic group final; MARATHON -- Men's marathon NBC (7 P.M.-1:30 A.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Men's, women's finals; WOMEN'S BASKETBALL -- Gold medal game; WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL -- Gold medal game; DIVING -- Men's platform final CNBC (7 P.M.-1 A.M.) HANDBALL -- Women's bronze medal game; BOXING -- Finals Sunday CNBC (1-4 A.M.) BOXING -- Finals; WATER POLO -- Men's bronze medal game USA NETWORK (1 A.M.-6 P.M.) WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL -- Gold medal game; WATER POLO -- Men's gold medal game; HANDBALL -- Women's gold medal game NBC (7-9:30 P.M.) Closing ceremony

Print Headline: Olympics TV listings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content