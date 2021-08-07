OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Friend forced to play role in couple’s melodrama

Dear Abby: I have two friends who dated in college until “Isaac” broke up with “Jen” in a very stressful way. We were all living together in a house, and he broke up with her to date a girl from his newspaper club. During the breakup, I learned that Isaac knew for a while he wanted to end things with Jen, but didn’t because he wanted to have enough people for a nice student house.

Fast-forward three years: We are out of college, and I still live with Jen. Isaac relies on her for all his emotional needs and says she’s his “best friend.” She can’t say no or distance herself from him because she’s still hoping that “maybe” something could happen. He told me that he was not planning on getting back with her, but he’s here almost every day.

It’s frustrating since I feel Jen deserves more. She’s very anxious, and told me during the breakup that she didn’t want me telling her any details about him that she wouldn’t want to hear. I’m now wondering if I have used that as an excuse to spare her from all the things I feel she ought to know. I don’t know how I would even broach the subject. Help! — Hoping I’m A Good Friend

Dear Hoping: Jen made clear that she doesn’t want to hear any bad news from you. If you disclose what you know, you will lose your housemate. The message you want to deliver falls into that category. From your description of Isaac, he’s a user and a player. She would be better off without him in her life. But she must arrive at that conclusion herself. (After their breakup, she should have realized he couldn’t be counted on.) Sometimes people have to learn the hard way, and Jen appears to be one of them. If you uncouple your life from theirs and spend less time with them, it will be healthier for you.

Dear Abby: There are several same-sex couples within our circle of friends. Each has a husband and wife. We are not sure how it is decided who will assume which role; and we don’t feel comfortable asking what might be too intrusive a question. We would appreciate it if you could find the answer, if there is one. — Curious In The East

Dear Curious: Unlike with straight couples, who define their spouse as “husband” or “wife,” when male couples marry, both spouses refer to their partner as “husband,” with female couples, the spouses are both called “wife.” Roles are assigned according to ability and circumstance, rather than imitating traditional marital duties. (By the way, the same applies to some opposite-sex couples as well.)

