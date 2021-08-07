100 years ago

Aug. 7, 1921

STUTTGART -- Edgar Shaw and Harold Garfield, local youths being held here on charges of robbing Cotton Belt boxcars, escaped from the county jail by sawing the bars of their cells. No trace of them has been found. Henry Garfield, father of Harold, and George Zones were arrested last night, charged with aiding the prisoners to escape.

50 years ago

Aug. 7, 1971

DEWITT -- Joe N. Kagebien, 15, who has lived here with his grandmother since May 1970, Friday was sentenced to die in the electric chair by an Arkansas County Circuit Court Jury. It is the first death penalty given by an Arkansas jury since former Governor Winthrop Rockefeller commuted 15 death sentences to life imprisonment December 29. The jury of 11 men and a woman -- Mrs. Wayne Hampton of Stuttgart, wife of the state representative -- deliberated about two hours before returning a verdict of guilty.

25 years ago

Aug. 7, 1996

FAYETTEVILLE -- Gov. Mike Huckabee has been in office for 24 days. But Mike Huckabee memorabilia already has hit the market with plans to provide the elephant's share of the profits to the campaigns of other Arkansas Republicans. For $225, plus tax, GOP fans or anyone else can own one of 500 limited-edition prints of the new governor painted by the son of Jim McDonald, the Republican contender in the race for Washington County judge. Huckabee signed each print Friday in Little Rock after Northwest Arkansas Republicans numbered them individually.

10 years ago

Aug. 7, 2011

• The list of supplies needed by students returning to central Arkansas' public schools Aug. 15 goes well beyond a couple of pencils and a sharpener in a case, notebook paper, scissors, rulers, folders and packs of tissues. In a sign of the times, technology-related equipment -- computer headphones and flash drives with up to 4 gigabytes of memory -- are finding their way onto some elementary school supply lists. More typical, however, is a lengthy list that calls for a dozen or more pencils, a collection of name-brand markers, top-brand scissors, multiple specific styles of folders, notebooks and binders, "zippered" plastic bags, customized school planners, tubes of glue, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and money for a subscription to weekly student newspapers. At one Little Rock elementary school that was conservative in its list of supplies and included item prices, the anticipated bill for this year totals about $20.