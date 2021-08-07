Parkview's Wallace sees play rewarded with offers

Little Rock Parkview wing Cameron Wallace saw his energy level, athleticism and good play rewarded with offers this summer.

Wallace, 6-7, 195 pounds, added offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southeast Missouri State, Henderson State, University of Cossatot and North Arkansas College this summer to go along with earlier offers from Oral Roberts, Alcorn State and other programs.

He averaged 13.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.5 steals and a block per game for Next Page Force in the latter part of the summer after starting he spring with the Arkansas Hawks.

“My offer list started to pick up after my AAU season,” Wallace said. “Showed more ability, showed more of what I could do best, shooting the ball, my athletic ability and coaches started to take notice.

“Most of the coaches that have recruited me said they like how my motor goes up and down the floor, catching lobs, my defense is better and they can tell my shot is getting better.”

Patriots coach Scotty Thurman said Wallace has made strong strides.

“Cameron Wallace is starting to take his game to that next level,” Thurman said. “He has really improved his game as a facilitator and scoring the ball in a lot of different ways.”

Wallace said Thurman doesn’t play around on the hardwood.

“It’s tough. You have to be a tough person to be able to work for him because he’s going to stay on you,” Wallace said. “He’s not going to let up because he wants the best for you.”

Several schools are showing strong interest.

“I know Utah, they’re talking to me a lot, Eastern Michigan, Sienna,” Wallace said. “Those are the schools I talk to almost every day.”

Wallace, who was taking part in Born to Hoop basketball camp at Little Rock Mills this weekend, helped lead the Patriots to the Class 5A state semifinals. He hopes to go a step further as a senior.

“I do hope to win a state championship and pick up more offers and help my teammates pick up more offers," he said.