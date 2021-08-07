Sections
Pea Ridge School Board hires personnel

by Annette Beard | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- School Board members approved several personnel matters July 29 during a special session.

The board went into executive session soon after opening the meeting and returned after about 30 minutes behind closed doors.

The board:

• Accepted resignations of Chris Shelby, history teacher, high school.

• Approved hiring Cody Schwieso, biology teacher, high school; Holly Blevins, counselor, high school; Dalas Warr, English teacher, junior high; Laura Jones, rehabilitation specialist: student and family support (social worker), junior high/high school; and Melissa Woods, SPED teacher, junior high/high school.

• Approved hiring Zach Parish, aide, middle school; Blanca Mendoza, food service, junior high; Nina Pyle, aide, primary school; Rebecca Wiersema, Brailist/student services support, intermediate school/district; Kay Shaffer, bus driver, district; and Garrett King, instructional aide, intermediate school.

• Approved transfer of Shaye Fisher, SEC teacher, intermediate school from interventionist.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge School Board hires personnel

