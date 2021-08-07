Pea Ridge school officials announce free breakfasts, lunches

PEA RIDGE -- Officials with the Pea Ridge School District announced that breakfasts and lunches will be served to all students at no charge during the 2021-22 school year.

It is not necessary to complete a meal application for free and reduced-priced meals as the United States Department of Agriculture has extended free meal benefits to all students at this time. Each student's eligibility showing free, reduced or paid last year will be rolled over to the 2021-22 school year with the same eligibility.

For households who wish to complete a meal application for change in eligibility or P-EBT purposes, the applications are available on the school website at pearidgek12.com by selecting Food Services in the Our District dropdown menu. They also can be obtained by emailing jferguson@pearidgek12.com.

The meal benefits do not include any a la carte items sold in the cafeteria or milk-only purchase. If students wish to purchase items a la carte, they will need to bring money for those purchases.

All adults, visitors, teachers, support staff members and administrators of the district must assume the full cost of the meal, which is $2.35 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.