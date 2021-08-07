Rumors send Filipino crowds to vaccination sites

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of people jammed coronavirus vaccination centers in the Philippine capital, defying social-distancing restrictions, after false news spread that unvaccinated residents would be deprived of cash aid or barred from leaving home during a two-week lockdown that started Friday.

Officials placed metropolitan Manila back under lockdown until Aug. 20, as a new spike in infections that health officials say could be from the highly contagious delta variant threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Three other regions, including nearby Laguna province also were placed under lock-down until Aug. 15.

Only authorized workers for essential businesses and residents on medical emergencies or food-buying errands can venture out. An eight-hour curfew was imposed in the capital region starting at 8 p.m. and police checkpoints were set up along city boundaries.

A day before the lock-down, false news spread on social media that unvaccinated people would either be prohibited from leaving their homes to go to work or deprived of the equivalent of $20 in aid. It sent large crowds heading for vaccination centers in Manila, Las Pinas and Antipolo even without registrations.

Thousands lined up for several blocks in designated government centers and shopping malls to get the shots, at times sparking arguments and complaints and snarling traffic.

In Manila alone, as many as 22,000 people showed up outside vaccination centers before dawn. People descended in groups and arrived in vans from nearby provinces, some “rowdily removing barricades,” city officials said, citing police reports. Many were not registered under Manila’s immunization program.

Police were forced to stop vaccinations in at least one of the malls and asked the crowds to return home.

Critics partly blamed President Rodrigo Duterte for the confusion. The brash-speaking leader warned Filipinos last week that those who refuse to get vaccinated will not be allowed to leave their homes as a safeguard against the spread of the delta variant. He acknowledged that there was no specific law for such a restriction.

For people who refuse to get vaccinated, Duterte said, “Well, for all I care, you can die anytime.”

“We cannot allow our national immunization program to become super-spreader events, especially given the threat posed by the delta variant,” the Department of Health said in a statement following the chaotic scenes.

Officials later stressed that even unvaccinated residents could venture out in case of medical emergency. They can also obtain village permission to buy food, medicine or other essential items. They cautioned the public not to fall for fake news on social media and urged them to follow official government announcements.

The government’s vaccination campaign, which started in March after repeated delays, has faced vaccine shortages, delivery delays and hesitancy, including from those who prefer Western brands.