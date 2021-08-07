State adds 3,037 covid-19 cases

Arkansas' cumulative count of coronavirus cases topped 400,000 on Friday as more than 3,000 new cases were added to the total for the first time in a single day since January.

The state count of cases since the start of the pandemic rose by 3,037, to 400,275 -- the largest one-day increase in new cases since Jan. 21.

After rising to their highest levels since January a day earlier, however, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals and on ventilators fell.

The state death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 22, to 6,269.

"We see the toll that COVID-19 is taking on Arkansas once again," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"When COVID hospitalizations are high, it can cause issues for anyone needing hospitalization. Please get vaccinated soon to keep yourself and those you love out of the hospital."

In a letter to hospitals Friday, Health Secretary Jose Romero and Bo Ryall, chief executive of the Arkansas Hospital Association, asked the ones with more than 10 intensive-care beds to increase their staffed ICU capacity by at least 10% over July 1 levels by Aug. 27.

"COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continue to increase and our hospitalizations due to COVID-19 will soon surpass our peak levels in January," Romero and Ryall said in the letter.

"Although vaccinations are increasing slowly, these infection and hospitalization trends will continue to worsen."

Saying general medical beds are also "at a critical shortage," they encouraged hospitals to "consider early discharge for inpatients with minimal risk of complications upon leaving the hospital."

"As we wrote to you in January, the State would prefer to avoid mandating that increased bed capacity come from the elimination of non-urgent surgeries," Romero and Ryall said in the letter.

"We are aware of the consequences of patients delaying care and recognize that individual hospitals are better able to determine how best to create increased capacity within their own institutions."

The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients fell Friday by 17, to 1,234, while the number on ventilators fell by 12, to 254.

After reaching an all-time high Wednesday, the number of virus patients in intensive care units fell for the second day in a row, going from 464 Thursday to 462.

However, the number of unoccupied ICU beds fell by eight, to 28.

That reflected a drop in the total number of ICU beds in the state, from 1,172 Thursday to 1,166, and an increase in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

Also on Friday, the Health Department added information about the vaccination status of people who have been infected to its online coronavirus dashboard.

It indicated that 85.6% of the 22,716 cases in the state that were active as of Friday were among people who had not been vaccinated.

Since Feb. 1, people who had not been vaccinated have made up 91.3% of the state's cases, 92.6% of its hospitalizations and 91.1% of its deaths from covid-19, the dashboard indicated.

ACCELERATING SPREAD

Arkansas' cases passed the 400,000 mark just over six months after they reached 300,000, on Feb. 3.

After the state's first case was diagnosed, on March 11, 2020, it took just over seven months for the number to climb to 100,000, on Oct. 20.

Reflecting the accelerating spread, the total topped 200,000 just under two months later, on Dec. 19, and 300,000 a month and a half after that.

After peaking in January, however, the state's daily case increases plummeted. The average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period hit a low of 134 the week ending June 1, a level that hadn't previously been seen since May 2020.

Shortly afterward, however, cases began ticking up, a trend that has been blamed on gatherings over Memorial Day and the Fourth of July weekends, Arkansas' low vaccination rate, a drop in mask-wearing and other precautions, and the arrival of the highly transmissible delta variant that first emerged in India.

Of the more than 100,000 cases added since Feb. 3, more than half came after June 30, when the state's count stood at 349,385.

"I feel very sad about the situation," state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said Friday.

"The pandemic is disrupting so many people's lives. Many people are struggling to live, and it looks like it's not going to get better for a while."

LETTER TO HOSPITALS

In an email, Ryall said 30 of the state's 78 general, acute care hospitals have more than 10 intensive care unit beds.

Increasing the staffed ICU beds at those hospitals by 10% compared with their July 1 levels would result in an increase of an estimated 79 beds compared with the number as of July 1, he said.

A letter, similar to the one Friday, sent to hospitals in January resulted in an increase of 151 staffed ICU beds, which was "an overall increase of 19% over December 1 levels," he said.

In the letter Friday, Romero and Ryall acknowledged the difficulty hospitals face in recruiting and retaining staff "as Arkansas competes for talent with other states that are also experiencing COVID surges."

They said the state is working with the federal surge response team that arrived in Arkansas this week "to determine the potential assistance that may be available."

They also referred to the $129.1 million in federal American Rescue Act Funds that the state Department of Human Services has proposed using to make support payments to hospitals.

That proposal was endorsed by an advisory panel to Hutchinson on Thursday and scheduled to go before the Legislative Council for approval Monday.

UAMS Medical Center has already increased its ICU capacity by more than 10% since July 1, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

She said it normally has 52 beds, but recently has had 62 to 64.

"We have the capacity to increase it more if needed," she said.

Covid-19 patients made up 28 of the hospital's ICU patients Friday, including 15 who were on ventilators and four who were on heart-lung bypass machines.

An additional 36 covid-19 patients were in other areas of the hospital.

Four of those patients, and two of the ones in intensive care, had been vaccinated, she said. All of the vaccinated patients had other health conditions besides covid-19, and none of them were on ventilators or heart-long bypass machines, she said.

Baptist Health's hospitals in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway and Fort Smith also have more than 10 ICU beds each, spokeswoman Cara Wade said in an email.

"We have added additional ICU beds multiple times during this pandemic to help with the influx of COVID patients," Wade said. "Our plan is always to comply with requests from the Arkansas Department of Health."

She said the health system was "working with several staffing agencies to recruit caregivers outside of Arkansas."

"Additional beds will be contingent upon staffing," she said.

At its 11 hospitals in the state, she said the health system had 226 covid-19 patients, including 86 who were in intensive care and 58 who were on ventilators.

She said 87% of the patients had not been fully vaccinated.

ACTIVE CASES RISE

Friday's increase in cases was larger by 493 than the one the previous Friday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 2,166, its highest level since the week ending Jan. 18.

Already at its highest level since Jan. 18, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 1,255.

The average number of deaths reported each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to about 21, topping 20 for the first time since the week ending March 14.

According to rankings from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas' covid-19 deaths per capita over a rolling seven-day period continued to be the country's highest.

Arkansas' 137 deaths during the week ending Thursday translated to a rate of 4.5 per 100,000 residents.

Louisiana had the next-highest rate, 4.2 per 100,000 residents, followed by Florida's 2.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.

In new cases per capita, Arkansas moved from having the third-highest rate as of Thursday's rankings to the fourth-highest Friday as it was overtaken by Mississippi.

Arkansas' 14,669 cases during the week amounted to a rate of 486 per 100,000 residents.

Louisiana had the highest rate, 676 per 100,000 residents, followed by Florida with 617 per 100,000 residents and Mississippi with 492 per 100,000 residents.

Within Arkansas, Pulaski County had the most new cases Friday with 320, followed by Benton County with 269, and Washington County with 230.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized with confirmed covid-19 rose by 100, to 19,191.

The number who have ever been on ventilators rose by six, to 1,938.

VACCINATION UPTICK

Meanwhile, Health Department figures continued to indicate an upward trend in the state's vaccinations.

At 12,160, the increase in doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was larger by more than 2,700 than the increase a week earlier.

Already at its highest level since the week ending May 4, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 12,769.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose from 48.3% as of Thursday to 48.6%.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated rose from 37.2% as of Thursday to 37.3%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 40th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one vaccine dose.

It remained essentially tied with Louisiana for having the 47th-highest percentage of its residents who had been fully vaccinated, ahead of Wyoming, Mississippi and Alabama.

Nationally, 58.4% of people had received at least one dose, and 50% were fully vaccinated.