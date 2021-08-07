GYMNASTICS

UA promotes Hano to full-time assistant

University of Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber has promoted Felicia Hano to full-time assistant coach, the school announced on Friday.

Hano, a former All-American gymnast at UCLA, had been serving as a volunteer assistant coach since the fall of 2020. She replaces Catelyn Orel, who has taken over the head coaching role at Lindenwood University.

Hano, a native of San Gabriel, Calif., will assist with the vault and floor performers and collaborate with the UA's social media and creative content departments.

"I'm so excited to continue as part of the Razorback family," Hano said in a statement. "I'm grateful to have been a part of last year's record-breaking season, and I look forward to contributing more as an assistant coach."

The Razorbacks broke the school scoring record twice last season, the last a 197.425 that came in a road victory at No. 12 Auburn.

"Felicia is more than prepared to step into this assistant position," Wieber said in a statement. "From the first day she stepped on campus, she has embraced what it means to be a part of the Razorback family."

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

Cabot loses in regional quarterfinals

Cabot lost to Dubuque County, Iowa, 6-4 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament in Hastings, Neb.

The RailCats face the host team, Hastings, Neb., at 4 p.m. Central today.

Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, Cabot took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning. Jaiden Ryals' sacrifice fly scored Austin Scritchfield and Zach Hardcastle's RBI single brought home Hogan Ralston.

Dubuque County tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning. The RailCats responded in the top of the third inning with Ralston's two-run single, scoring Scritchfield and Jackson Olivi, to take a 4-2 lead.

Dubuque County scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 6-4 lead.

Olivi and Eli Hutcherson each had two hits to lead the RailCats. Ralston drove in two runs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services