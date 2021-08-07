Super Quiz: Hills

Saying: "Don't make a mountain out of a ----------------."

Julie Andrews sang, "The -------- ------ ---------- with the sound of music."

Mount Rushmore is located in these hills in South Dakota.

This city is home to many celebrities and the Rodeo Drive shopping district.

The seven hills of this Italian city include the Palatine Hill.

This U.S. seaport city is said to lie on seven hills.

In what musical is Professor Harold Hill a major character?

This "hill" is used to refer to the locale of the United States Congress.