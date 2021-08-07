Taking a chance

"If the law supposes that," said Mr. Bumble, squeezing his hat emphatically in both hands, "the law is a ass--a idiot."

When Charles Dickens wrote those lines for Mr. Bumble in "Oliver Twist," it was supposed to be ironic. Mr. Bumble didn't want a certain responsibility for children. And if the law forced it upon him, the law was an ass. But what happens if the law really is an ass? It happens. With some frequency these days.

One state lawmaker told the paper that he had three times as many people calling his office demanding he vote to keep the ban against mandatory masks, even in schools. If we remember, he represented a district in the northwestern part of the state. So democracy has apparently worked, as lawmakers go home after the special session, leaving the mandatory mask ban in place for public buildings. As H.L. Mencken once said, democracy is the theory that the people know what they want, and deserve to get it, good and hard. But do 11-year-olds who can't get vaccines deserve to get covid, good and hard?

Another lawmaker told the paper: "Children are tough and are a lot more resilient. Their bodies hold up better than ours do, and we'll just pray and hope that no one gets sick."

So, we'll take our chances. That seems to be what the Arkansas General Assembly has said.

Earlier this year, when the covid-19 crisis seemed to be declining in importance, and businesses were opening up again, and people were seen in the streets, and everybody got up and stretched, lawmakers in Arkansas had a beaut of an idea: How about ginning up some praise back in the home districts by passing a complete ban on mask mandates in public buildings? Those constituents who hated masks (and who doesn't?) might nod in appreciation. And more importantly, vote for certain lawmakers' re-election, time come.

So voting to rid the public sphere of masks was a little like voting for pizza lunches. Who could disagree?

Then the Delta variant took over.

On the front page of Friday's paper, the anchor headline was: "Virus hospitalizations hit a six-month high for state"

Hospitals are filling up.

Young people are on ventilators.

Folks who need hospital beds for other reasons (heart problems, medical procedures) are being squeezed out.

Doctors are warning that things are getting out of control.

And school starts next week.

Our lawmakers were called into special session this week to at least amend the law, which also netted school boards, and prevented even local officials from requiring masks. Masks might not do as much good as vaccines, but they provided options for schools. Especially since none of the vaccines have been approved for those under the age of 12.

It seemed like a common-sense decision for the governor to call this special session. But common sense isn't all that common. And this special session wasn't all that special. Lawmakers went home, leaving the ban against mask mandates intact. And leaving schools to fend for themselves.

What will this mean? The answer to that question might take a month, maybe two, to discover.

Wouldn't it be great if our lawmakers were right? And the numbers of this virus begin to decrease, especially for young people. And the closeness of school settings doesn't really matter this fall. Or perhaps, that enough parents make the decision to mask-up their kids every morning before the bells ring--enough so that the protection of masks made a difference. And football games are full and Thanksgiving is normal and those of us in the Big Bad Media find something else to obsess about come December.

But lawmakers are taking a big risk if they aren't right, and it's a risk to a lot of other people's children.

This being America, the next order is: to the briefs! Folks are lawyering up.

A couple of school districts have filed lawsuits against the state. At least two parents have filed their own lawsuits. Judges will be heard from. Late news is that one of them issued an order preventing the state law from going into effect for now. Maybe if the state keeps getting headlines that show covid-19 still out of control, more folks will decide that masks mightn't be so bad after all.

But leaving a decision like this to judges is a last resort, or should be. Our elected leaders should have led. And they didn't.

It's not that, perhaps, in October or November, our lawmakers will regret the decisions of this past week. But that the rest of us will.