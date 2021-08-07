Taliban gun down another official

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan's government media center Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country's acting defense minister.

The slaying comes amid significant Taliban advances. In a major but symbolic victory, the Taliban on Friday appeared to have taken their first provincial capital -- the city of Zaranj in southern Nimroz province. The government, however, claimed that there was still fierce fighting around key infrastructure in the city and that Zaranj had not fallen.

But the Taliban posted images on social media showing insurgents in the local airport and posing for photographs at the entrance to the city. Nimroz is sparsely populated in a region that's mainly desert, and Zaranj has about 50,000 residents. The province's governor, Abdul Karim Barahawi, fled Zaranj for refuge in the peaceful Chahar Burjak district, where the local ethnic Baluch population has given him protection.

The Taliban have been surging for months in Afghanistan, taking swaths of land as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout. The battles intensified lately as the Taliban laid siege to provincial capitals in southern and western Afghanistan, after capturing district after district and even seizing several key border crossings.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents killed Dawa Khan Menapal, chief of the Afghan government's press operations for local and foreign media. He had previously been a deputy spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The assassination took place during Friday prayers in Kabul, said the Interior Ministry's deputy spokesman, Said Hamid Rushan. Afghan forces fanned out across the neighborhood where Menapal was gunned down while riding in his car. Mujahid put out a statement claiming responsibility and said Menapal "was killed in a special attack" by the mujahedeen, or holy warriors.

Meanwhile, Afghan and U.S. aircraft pounded Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province Friday, as the insurgents closed a major border crossing with Pakistan.

Residents of Helmand's contested provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, said airstrikes destroyed a market in the center of the city -- an area controlled by the Taliban. Afghan officials say the Taliban now control nine of the city's 10 districts.

Afghanistan's elite commandos have deployed to Lashkar Gah, backed up by airstrikes by the Afghan and U.S. air forces.

The Taliban began sweeping across Afghanistan at an unexpected speed in late April. The bitter fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of Afghans, now living in miserable conditions in improvised shelters and makeshift camps in the southern, desert-like environment -- brutally hot days and cold nights. In the cities where fighting is underway, thousands are trapped and unable to leave their homes.

In the southern city of Kandahar, hundreds of people are sheltering in makeshift camps, wondering where they will get food for their children.

More than half of Afghanistan's 421 districts and district centers are now in Taliban hands. While many of the districts are in remote regions, some are deeply strategic, giving the Taliban control of lucrative border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Deborah Lyons, the U.N. envoy to Afghanistan, said Friday that the human toll was "extremely distressing."

"The war in Afghanistan has entered a new, deadlier and more destructive phase," she said, speaking at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council virtually from Kabul. "This is a clear attempt by the Taliban to seize urban centers with the force of arms."

She said that in just 10 days in Lashkar Gah, 104 civilians were killed. Lyons appealed to the council to send a strong signal "that it is essential to stop fighting and negotiate, in that order."

"Otherwise, there may be nothing left to win," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Abdul Sattar of The Associated Press.