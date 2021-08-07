Teen competes in speech contest

As soon as Keiren Minter stated that he volunteers at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Celeste Alexander let out a "Whoop! Whoop!"

"They introduced me to theater and everything," said Minter, 16, sharing the same love for the arts as the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative's teacher excellence coordinator.

Minter is working with the lighting crew for ASC's latest production, "9 to 5: The Musical," but the Watson Chapel High School senior has taken center stage in another way and placed high in a national speech contest.

Minter was named a semifinalist in the national EdRising Moment competition, held virtually in July. EdRising, short for Educators Rising, is an organization with high school and college chapters aimed at helping students who are seeking a teaching career.

In her position, Alexander supports the organization and serves on the planning committee for the regional competition.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/87speech/]

"It's new for our area, getting our teachers and students involved in it," Alexander said. "It kind of has three parts to it. There's a student organization for students interested in being educators or in the education field, or they may not want to be educators, but they are interested in the organization.

"Then, you have a curriculum, so some of the schools have implemented the Educators Rising curriculum for their career and technical education track. They're called pre-educator courses that students can take, and they can receive college credit, so they can get a jump start on their career and their education to become a teacher. And then, you've got the competitions."

Minter qualified after winning the Arkansas Region 4 contest, which consists mostly of southeast counties, Alexander said. The Region 4 event was held virtually in April, as the state convention was canceled due to covid-19.

His speech was about why he wanted to become an educator.

"I job-shadowed a kindergarten class in eighth grade," he said. "I went back to my kindergarten class and job-shadowed her class. It really opened my eyes to work with little kids."

Minter didn't recall feeling much pressure in delivering the 3-minute speech, but rather in making it. He credited Vera Washington, his mentor in Watson Chapel's Students of Achievement and Responsibility program for helping him craft the oration.

"She sat down with me for hours," Minter said. "I read her the speech and she would give me honest feedback. I was basically doing a competition all over, and by the time I got to the competition, it was just like, I've been doing this for months, so I might as well."

Alexander said many students won first place in other competitions, but Minter was the only one out of Region 4 who wanted to compete in nationals.

Minter also takes the stage as a tubist in the Watson Chapel band and participates in Junior ROTC.

"I got into JROTC because I like to try out new things," Minter said. "I don't think the Army is good for me, but I love JROTC, though."

His post-graduation sights are set deep in the heart of Texas, where he wants to double-major in theater arts and education at Baylor University. When he's finished, he aspires to become a rockstar educator.

"When I become a teacher, I want my future scholars to be excited to sit in the front row of my class, as if they're attending a concert," he says in the speech. "I want to make my students think critically and encourage them to work harder. An excellent teacher is not someone who just explains or demonstrates. An excellent teacher is someone who inspires a student and goes beyond the call of duty, a teacher that makes learning fun, a teacher who can take any individual and make them truly believe that their hopes and dreams are within their reach."

Alexander said she hopes Minter's success will motivate others to be involved in EdRising chapters at their schools and attend the state convention, if it is reinstated for 2022.

"At first, I didn't think I could write a speech or deliver a speech to a group of people and actually win," Minter said, "But I guess my message to people would be, 'You can do whatever you put your mind to.'"