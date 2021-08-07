YELLVILLE -- A rescue mission to Crooked Creek was a fool's errand, but Bill Eldridge refused to abandon his soldiers on the battlefield.

On his last trip to Crooked Creek in late May, Eldridge, of Benton, lost a tacklebox full of lures in a rare tumping while paddling with Ed Kubler of Benton. The creek was high, and the pair tried to negotiate a tricky passage under a bridge. A cross current flung their canoe sideways into a snag. The bow climbed high into the air hurled them into the drink.

Rusty Pruitt and I watched it all from about 150 yards astern, seemingly in slow motion. They recovered all of their gear except for two of Kubler's fishing rods and Eldridge's Plano tacklebox. Since that day, Eldridge, whose photo appears in the dictionary beside the word "Thrifty," talked non-stop about going back and finding that tacklebox.

"Good grief, Bill," Pruitt and I scolded. "You lost, what, four packs of lizards? Three-fifty a pack! It's not like you don't have a garage full of them!"

"Oh, no," Eldridge said. "I had all kinds of stuff in there. I had a bunch of brand new Whopper Ploppers that I hadn't even used yet."

Well, now, that changed everything. Whopper Ploppers are expensive. We were stunned that Eldridge sprung for even one. The pain of losing a box full had to be unbearable.

As high and fast as the creek was that day, there's no telling how far downstream the tacklebox went. In the two months since, somebody doubtless found it and blessed their own good fortune.

Regrettably, there might also have been some cosmic justice involved. Several years ago, Bill's son Matthew Eldridge found a big tacklebox on Crooked Creek jam-packed with crankbaits. Matthew cleaned them all up, and they look as good as new.

The creek giveth, and the creek taketh away. It's like finding a quarter next to a vending machine. All that means is that a vending machine is going to steal a quarter from you later. Either that or the Universe restored the quarter that a vending machine stole from you in the past. It's all a balance. You never come out ahead in the cosmos.

Eldridge would hear none of it. He was determined to find his tacklebox, so the four of us formed a search party on July 31, in the heart of the summer's worst heat wave.

To restless Pruitt's endless frustration, our trips always include a stop at the Clinton Walmart, a stop at the Clinton Subway for lunch, and a stop at the Flippin Walmart for anything we forgot to buy in Clinton. We spurned all of that except the Subway stop on this trip. We were on a mission.

With military precision, we unloaded our canoes and gear at the Snow Access west of Yellville. A friend that lives in the area shuttled Eldridge's truck to the Mark Oliver Access, and our journey began.

Of course, the tacklebox waited two months to be rescued, so it could wait a few hours longer. There were fish to catch, after all.

Although the creek was a lot lower and slower than it was in May, it still had sufficient flow to prevent us from excessive dragging. Using a fly rod, Pruitt struck paydirt immediately when a smallmouth bass struck his leech imitator. He switched to a popping bug and continued catching fish at a torrid pace. Eldridge and I went ahead, but we heard Pruitt's signature "Yee-haw," which he shouts every time he catches a fish, for as far as his voice carried.

Eldridge and I caught a few small bass on Zoom plastic lizards and Tiny Brush Hawgs. Big fish were active, but they held tight to cover. Every time I passed over or beside a mid-stream boulder, three or four drifted out to eye my canoe. I estimated several in the 3-pound range, and one that was substantially bigger. I also saw a couple of big largemouths drift out of cover that was closer to the bank. However, none of those fish would strike. The lone exception was a 12-inch Kentucky bass that rose from beneath a rock and swam slowly for the middle of the creek. I tossed a tiny Brush Hawg in its path, and it attacked. Beyond that, the fishing was very slow.

"I'm starting to think topwater is the way to go," I said.

"I'm thinking the exact same thing," Eldridge said.

"Got any?" I asked.

"No, all my Whopper Ploppers were in that tacklebox," Eldridge said wistfully. I rubbed salt in the wound by gurgling a Whopper Plopper past Eldridge's canoe.

"You do know that the Whopper Plopper is the official lure of the UALR Journalism Department," I said.

"Yeah, I read that," Eldridge said, laughing.

The switch paid immediate dividends. My strike count went way up, and the fish were considerably bigger. They hit with such ferocity, too. Sometimes a bass swirls on a topwater and takes it softly. Other times it strikes with an abrupt chop. When these fish struck, they looked like depth charge explosions in a submarine war movie.

Following a mighty splash, the lure disappeared beneath the surface. I gave it a short two-count and hauled back on the rod. I caught several nice smallmouths and a couple of big Kentuckies.

Big-fish honors went to Kubler, who caught one that appeared to be about 17 inches long on a plastic lizard.

Finally, we reached the infamous bridge.

"It's a lot taller than it was last time we were here," Eldridge said.

"Not nearly as much water going under it," I said.

Eldridge concentrated his search to an area within the creek stretching about 300 yards downstream. I scoured the overflow areas on the banks, especially brushpiles or rootwads. Pruitt and Kubler arrived later, and Kubler waded about scanning the bottom through goggles.

After exhausting all options, Eldridge hoisted the white flag. Somebody else had doubtless found Eldridge's quarter under the river vending machine.

Other anglers would take the cosmic view and replace the lures. We suspect that Eldridge considered it cosmic punishment for uncharacteristic extravagance.

On the other hand, those lures catch fish when nothing else will. Eldridge saw it with his own eyes. Eldridge's desire to catch fish almost equals his desire to breathe. He will have new Whopper Ploppers the next time we fish.

I guarantee it.