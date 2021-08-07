The Gleason way

George Gleason was a 25-year-old attorney in 1979 when he purchased the controlling interest in the Bank of Ozark, which had $28 million in assets and two locations. The bank had been chartered in 1937.

Gleason purchased the Newton County Bank in tiny Jasper in 1983 and merged the charters, giving the bank a history dating to 1903. What's now Bank OZK has $27 billion in assets, 250 locations in eight states and more than 2,800 employees.

I'm having lunch with Gleason in the boardroom of the bank's new headquarters in west Little Rock and thinking about what an Arkansas success story he is. As we eat, he talks about missing school from time to time as a boy in Yell County in order to attend cattle sales with his father. A man who's now among the largest commercial real estate lenders on the East Coast and West Coast clearly is rooted in rural Arkansas.

On his first day as bank chairman in 1979, Gleason gathered the bank's 28 employees in Ozark and told them that it might never be the biggest bank in the state but that it could be the best.

"I think they thought we would be lucky to survive until Christmas," Gleason later said.

"There's nothing impetuous about Gleason's manner," Bloomberg's Peter Robison once wrote. "Clad the day of our meeting in Little Rock in a charcoal-gray suit, salmon tie, white shirt with monogrammed cuff links and gold watch, he makes fellow bankers seem underdressed. His voice is honeyed and measured, like a Southern country judge, and he is, in fact, a lawyer who studied criminal law under Hillary Clinton and constitutional law under Bill at the University of Arkansas School of Law.

"After graduating in 1977, he overlapped briefly with Hillary at the Rose Law Firm, where he worked mostly on bank mergers and securities filings. One day he met with officers from one of the state's biggest banks to pitch them on taking their business to Rose. One told Gleason, then just 24, that he seemed too entrepreneurial to practice law. Another proposed that he buy a bank himself."

Gleason's parents owned a large cattle ranch, a feed mill and stores in Yell County. An entrepreneurial spirit ran in the family.

"His parents were always working, and George started at age 7 pulling down 25 cents a day filling water troughs after school," Robison wrote. "At night, he would join his father in the office, learning how to keep the books."

Gleason's sister Diane told Robison: "By the time he was a teenager, he probably understood as much about business as most MBAs."

Gleason studied accounting and economics at Hendrix College in Conway, went to law school and tried to buy a bank at Dardanelle. When he heard there was a bank for sale in Ozark, Gleason put the family farm up as collateral. The bank was purchased with $10,000 in cash and a $3.6 million loan.

By 1994, five branches had been added. In 1995, the headquarters moved to Little Rock.

When the name was changed in 2018 from Bank of the Ozarks to Bank OZK, Gleason explained: "A large part of the new name is to reflect our commitment to technology and our commitment to serve a new, coming generation of bank customers. We think it evokes a technological feel."

"After opening branches in the larger cities in Arkansas, the bank began its out-of-state expansion," W.W. Satterfield writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "A land production office was opened in Charlotte, N.C., in 2001. In 2003, an office was opened in Dallas, dealing in real estate loans and became known as the Real Estate Specialties Group. The group became a major part of the bank's lending operations. ...

"With FDIC assistance, Bank of the Ozarks began acquiring troubled banks in 2010. It took over four banks in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. ... Three more banks were acquired in the FDIC assistance program in 2011 in Georgia and Florida. The bank then had $3.8 billion in assets. Over the next five years, the bank purchased six more banks. These were in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, New York, North Carolina and Texas. At the end of 2016, the bank had $18 billion in assets and was the largest in Arkansas."

I look out the window of the new boardroom toward the hills west of Little Rock. The view is magnificent. Due to the pandemic, the bank's board will meet in the room for the first time this month. The most recent in-person meeting was February 2020. It's clear that Gleason looks forward to the end of the pandemic so employees and directors can meet on a more regular basis.

"Creativity and energy are important," he says. "We really need our people to be together."

Despite the bank's giant footprint, it's evident Gleason remains bullish on Arkansas. His senior management team joins us for lunch. One moved to Little Rock from Charlotte. Another came from Florida. They talk about the increased productivity that comes from shorter commutes.

Gleason also notes increased quality-of-life amenities in Arkansas such as hiking and cycling trails, better restaurants, renovation of the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock and the current expansion of the Arkansas Arts Center.

"You don't want people to be unhappy when they move to a place," he says. "They won't stay with you long if they are."

Gleason, whose bank has more than 200 open positions, says Arkansas policymakers must focus more intently on education improvements, both K-12 and higher education.

"Companies tap into markets where talent is widely available," he says. "If you have a great education system, you'll attract great companies."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.