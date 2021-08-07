Tools & Toys: Sweet Paws Wearable Puppy Teether and Natural Dog Shampoo

Sweet Paws Wearable Puppy Teether

What's to love: Have a new puppy that's a chewer and need to quickly distract him and keep him from forming bad habits? This puppy teether looks like a chunky bangle bracelet and can be worn until needed.

What does it do: The chew toys are made of food-grade silicone in a large variety of colors and are dishwasher safe. When at home, at the dog park or visiting friends with the pup, and it starts to chew on something it shouldn't or nip at people, the pet owner can quickly distract the puppy with the wearable teether. Prices are $12 for one and $24 for a stack of four in complementary colors. Visit sweetpawspup.com for more information.

Natural Dog Shampoo

What's to love: A shampoo, by Rockwell Pets Pro, made to relieve a dog's itchy dry skin. It makes their fur look healthy and shiny and it is lavender scented.

What does it do: The natural ingredients, including aloe vera, hemp seed, and argan kernel, natural willow and olive extracts, soothe the skin and promote a healthy coat. It is made without synthetic detergents, synthetic fragrances or antimicrobial preservatives which can irritate sensitive skin. It's produced in the United States and has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. A 16 ounce bottle sells for $17. Visit rockwellpetspro.com for more information.