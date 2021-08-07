White Sox regroup after Kimbrel's blown save

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox had prized reliever Craig Kimbrel on the mound with a three-run lead and a win they needed in sight.

They managed to come out on top. But only after things took one wild turn.

Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run home run, and the White Sox regrouped after Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team to beat the rebuilding crosstown Cubs 8-6 Friday at Wrigley Field.

"Fans understand the heart of this club is really, really strong, beating all the time," Manager Tony La Russa said. "Very tough. It's a shame we have to prove it like this today, but that was the difference."

Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jimenez in the sixth, broke a 4-4 tie with his opposite-field drive to left against Manuel Rodríguez (0-2). Pinch hitter Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4.

The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel's two-run drive against Garrett Crochet. But the left-hander retired the next three batters.

Liam Hendriks (6-2) got four outs in relief. He whiffed Ian Happ swinging at a 2-2 fastball with a runner on second to end the ninth, and the White Sox came away with the win after losing nine of 14.

The AL Central leaders were sailing along with a 4-1 lead after Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh and Cesar Hernandez homered.

The game turned when Kimbrel came in to start the eighth. The eight-time All-Star was dealt to the South Side from the Cubs as part of a selloff that also saw Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez get traded prior to the July 30 deadline.

Kimbrel came in with numbers La Russa described as "so otherworldly," including a 0.47 ERA that was the lowest among major league relievers. But he gave up singles to Matt Duffy and Schwindel before Andrew Romine tied it with a three-run shot to right on a 3-2 fastball, his first home run since he hit four for Detroit in 2017.

"It happens to everybody," Hendriks said.

CARDINALS 4, ROYALS 2 Tyler O'Neill had a career-high four hits, including a home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and St. Louis beat Kansas City. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 1 Cal Quantrill struck out a career-high 10 as Cleveland defeated Detroit.

BLUE JAYS 12, RED SOX 4 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez had three hits and three RBI and Toronto used a nine-run fifth inning to hand Boston its seventh loss in eight games.

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 6 Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to to help Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its sixth victory in eight games.

YANKEES 3, MARINERS 2 (11) Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and surging New York staged two late comebacks before beating Seattle for its fourth consecutive victory.

TWINS 5, ASTROS 4 (11) Mitch Garver homered early and Josh Donaldson had an RBI single in the 11th inning to in Minnesota's 5-4 victory over Houston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, METS 2 Bryce Harper homered, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run against New York, and Philadelphia won its sixth consecutive game to take over first place in the NL East.

REDS 10, PIRATES 0 Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBI in his return from the injured list to help Cincinnati rout Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 4 Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and Atlanta turned a catcher's interference call into a three-run rally to beat Washington for its fourth consecutive victory.

BREWERS 2, GIANTS 1 (10) Rowdy Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 victory over San Francisco.

ROCKIES 14, MARLINS 2 C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a three-run drive in Colorado's nine-run fourth inning, and the Rockies routed Miami.

