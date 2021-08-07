Woman, 24, jailed in sex-assault case

Pulaski County deputies arrested a North Little Rock woman Thursday on sexual-assault and break-in charges, according to a report.

Officers responded at 5:15 p.m. to the 17700 block of MacArthur Drive. They saw Elisa Toribio, 24, with her shirt around her neck, appearing intoxicated and yelling at a man, the report states.

The man told police that Toribio entered his vehicle, grabbed his keys and refused to give them back before grabbing at his genitals and punching him in the face, according to the report.

According to the man's statement, he'd never had any contact with Toribio.

Toribio, who was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is being held without bail, is charged with felony sexual assault and breaking or entering, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.