Tokyo knife attack hurts 10 train riders

TOKYO — A man stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train Friday in Tokyo and was captured by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said.

NHK public television said one passenger was seriously injured. It said the assailant left his knife behind as he fled and later gave himself up at a convenience store. The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday.

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured people were taken to hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away. All were conscious, fire department officials said.

A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were rushing out of the carriages, shouting and asking for first aid. Another witness told NHK that he saw passengers smeared with blood as an announcer asked for doctors and for passengers carrying towels.

Dozens of paramedics and police arrived at the station, a witness said.

The TV station said a man later walked into a store and identified himself as the suspect on the news and said he was tired of running. The manager called police after seeing bloodstains on the man’s shirt. Police were questioning him, NHK said.

Iran accused of drone attack on oil ship

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations Friday accused Iran of being behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea.

The U.S. Central Command said that it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence that the attack on the HV Mercer Street in international waters in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman that killed two people was carried out by an Iranian drone loaded with a military-grade explosive.

“U.S. experts concluded based on the evidence that this UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] was produced in Iran,” it said.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States said the attack was “a clear violation of international law.” They added that “all available evidence clearly points to Iran.” Iran has denied being involved.

Central Command said the ship had been targeted by three drones but the first two failed. “The investigative team determined that the extensive damage to the Mercer Street … was the result of a third UAV attack.” It said the drone attack had caused an approximately 6-foot-diameter hole in the pilot house of the vessel and had badly damaged the interior. It said an analysis of the explosive concluded that the drone had been rigged “to cause injury and destruction.”

India, China carry out border pullback

NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from another area along their disputed border as part of moves to lower tensions during a 15-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, India’s army said Friday.

An army statement said the disengagement process was carried out over the past two days in eastern Ladakh’s Gogra area and the troops were back at their bases.

“All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period,” the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side.

The two countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control. Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the border. China said it lost four soldiers.

The pullback from the Gogra area is the second phase of a negotiated disengagement.

Top commanders of the two sides have held 12 rounds of talks.

Ethiopian region plans to join fighting

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s spreading Tigray conflict faces a fresh wave of fighting as an Amhara regional official says Amhara forces will open an offensive today against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town with a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group,” Sema Tiruneh, the Amhara region’s head of peace and security, told the regional state-affiliated Amhara Media Corp. on Friday.

“Preparations have been underway to reverse these moves and an offensive will start tomorrow,” he said Friday. “Freedom doesn’t come cheap. Everyone should come forward and defend themselves.” Separately, Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry warned Friday that the Tigray forces’ incursion into the Amhara and Afar regions in recent weeks “is testing the federal government’s patience and pushing it to change its defensive mood which has been taken for the sake of the unilateral humanitarian cease-fire.” The incursions have displaced some 300,000 people, it said, accusing the Tigray forces of trying to destabilize Africa’s second-most-populous country.