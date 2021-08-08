36-year-old shooting victim identified

North Little Rock police on Saturday identified the man killed in a shooting on Thursday.

Garanno Fowler, 36, of North Little Rock was the man found deceased of a gunshot wound at a residence on 803 West 24th St., according to a police news release.

Police responded to the residence at 5:36 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to the report.

The investigation has yet to release a possible suspect, and authorities are asking those with any information to call detective Paul Cantrell at (501) 771-7167 or the police department's tip line at (501) 680-8439.